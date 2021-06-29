 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RedWolves lost 6-5 to Holly Springs
0 Comments
Coastal Plain League

RedWolves lost 6-5 to Holly Springs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- Florence lost 6-5 Tuesday to Holly Springs, which led 6-0 after the third inning.

The RedWolves' offense got going after that, scoring two in the fourth, and then one in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. Florence's first run in the fourth scored on a Lex Tuten out, and teammate Cade Wilson then singled home Todd Mattox.

Lukas Polanco homered in the fifth, Kyle McShaffrey added an RBI double in the sixth, and Clayton Peterson scored on a seventh-inning error.

FLORENCE REDWOLVES LOGO.png
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does home court advantage exist with props?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert