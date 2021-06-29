RedWolves lost 6-5 to Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- Florence lost 6-5 Tuesday to Holly Springs, which led 6-0 after the third inning.
The RedWolves' offense got going after that, scoring two in the fourth, and then one in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. Florence's first run in the fourth scored on a Lex Tuten out, and teammate Cade Wilson then singled home Todd Mattox.
Lukas Polanco homered in the fifth, Kyle McShaffrey added an RBI double in the sixth, and Clayton Peterson scored on a seventh-inning error.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!