Reggion Bennett makes impact in more ways than one at Trinity Collegiate

“Find grass, not people,” Hawk would say.

Simple enough. But also, effective enough in order to emphasize reading what’s ahead.

“Last year, I wasn’t patient at all while running the ball,” Bennett said. “I would bump into linemen, trying to get them to hurry up. But this year, I’ve worked on patience and reading holes and actually reading more of what’s going on.”

Bennett’s willingness to run through the line has also been a difference after gaining 15 pounds during the offseason.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This year, I wanted to work more on being explosive, so putting on that extra weight was important,” Bennett said. “I knew the ball would be in my hands most of the time, so I had to produce for my team.”

The weightlifting might have taken some extra work. But so did the eating.

“Oh wow, I had to eat twice as much as last year,” said Bennett, now at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He has maintained his speed during the food binges. “I was eating like five meals a day. My favorite food is steak and fries, so I ate that when I could, and I’d also eat ribs whenever I could.”

Bennett can certainly notice the difference when he runs between the tackles.