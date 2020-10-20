Reggion Bennett makes impact in more ways than one at Trinity Collegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Often on Saturday mornings, Reggion Bennett can’t believe it himself.
He rushed for THIS much?
He scored THAT many touchdowns?
All in one game?
“I’d go, ‘Gosh, that’s a lot!’” Bennett said, laughing.
But, to be honest, what the Trinity Collegiate junior has done this season is indeed a lot with 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns so far (he had 1,391 and 18 last year while the Titans ran the triple option). On top of that this season, he has 12 catches for 133 yards and three more scores, and two kick returns for touchdowns.
Those two kick returns for scores? They were in the Titans’ season opener.
So, what goes through Titan coach Jared Amell’s mind while watching Bennett from the sidelines and on film?
“Thankful would be the first word,” said Amell, who coached his team to a SCISA Class 2A state crown last year (the Titans are in 3A this season). “His speed is tremendous, but his vision and toughness are just as tremendous.”
Ironically, it was advice from defensive coordinator Michael Hawk that changed Bennett’s approach to running the ball.
“Find grass, not people,” Hawk would say.
Simple enough. But also, effective enough in order to emphasize reading what’s ahead.
“Last year, I wasn’t patient at all while running the ball,” Bennett said. “I would bump into linemen, trying to get them to hurry up. But this year, I’ve worked on patience and reading holes and actually reading more of what’s going on.”
Bennett’s willingness to run through the line has also been a difference after gaining 15 pounds during the offseason.
“This year, I wanted to work more on being explosive, so putting on that extra weight was important,” Bennett said. “I knew the ball would be in my hands most of the time, so I had to produce for my team.”
The weightlifting might have taken some extra work. But so did the eating.
“Oh wow, I had to eat twice as much as last year,” said Bennett, now at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He has maintained his speed during the food binges. “I was eating like five meals a day. My favorite food is steak and fries, so I ate that when I could, and I’d also eat ribs whenever I could.”
Bennett can certainly notice the difference when he runs between the tackles.
“Last year, I struggled in that area,” Bennett said. “I’d like tip-toe because those other guys on defense were so much bigger. But now, I’m more comfortable running through the holes, running through people and breaking tackles.”
Colleges are noticing, as Amell said Bennett has been contacted by schools like Rice, Army, South Carolina and Clemson.
“I knew my junior year would be the most important year in my career, so I knew I had to make a big step,” Bennett said.
Meanwhile, Bennett also has had to grow as a leader.
“I know it’s my job to help keep the offensive line’s confidence high, because they do such a great job for us,” Bennett said. “If they make a bad play, or miss a block, it’s my job to make sure they don’t get down on themselves.”
And while Trinity Collegiate needed maturity and experience at key positions after losing so many of last year's starters to graduation, Bennett did his part to keep the team going. And, Bennett’s efforts have generated strong recent efforts from teammates like running back Tre McLeod and quarterback Caleb Rogers.
While Bennett had yet another impressive game Friday during a victory over Heathwood Hall, rushing for 246 yards and two TDs, McLeod rushed for 138 yards and a score. And Rogers threw two touchdown passes.
“Reggion has done a great job, leading by example,” Amell said. “He’s kind of propelled others to step up and get involved as well, and last week’s win is a perfect example of that.”
But Bennett has more games to play. He even has another high school season to play.
Who knows how high this player’s career can go? Whatever happens, Amell will watch with pride.
“He deserves to go wherever he gets to go,” Amell said. “And wherever he does go, that college will be very fortunate to have him.”
