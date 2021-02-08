Region 6-4A tournaments set to tip off Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence boys’ basketball team at least got a chance to see Myrtle Beach earlier this year as it prepares to host a Region 6-4A tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In what coach Christian Savage said wound up being an unofficial game in Conway, the Bruins went back and forth with the Seahawks for close to three quarters before Myrtle Beach pulled away for a 12-point victory.
“I’m very familiar with them; we scrimmaged them last year,” Savage said Friday. “I’m familiar with their coach and their system and what they do. So we’re going to try to really make sure our guys know everything they do, and we’re just going to try to be on every set that they have and compete.
“It is good that I’ve seen them play a lot, though.”
Many of the other teams in the region weren’t quite as lucky, although familiarity won’t be a problem in most cases. The revamped tournament tips off Tuesday across the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand with eight local teams vying to earn their way into the SCHSL state playoffs in what has been a unique year to say the least dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of teams in the region have played less than 10 games this season with most school districts and athletic programs shut down the latter part of December and portions of January.
The state playoffs begin Feb. 20, and with next to no head-to-head region matchups this season, this week’s three-day tournament will determine postseason seeding. The top two teams earn berths with the third-place team (determined by consolation games Wednesday) being considered for at-large bids.
The top seeds, determined by blind draws, have a leg-up in that regard, as each received first-round byes. North Myrtle Beach’s girls and West Florence’s boys will not play until Wednesday and need just one victory to reach the finals. The Knights will host the South Florence/Myrtle Beach winner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Darlington and Hartsville’s girls also are in this same scenario after the South Florence and West Florence teams had to quarantine and therefore forfeit their first-round matchups. The Falcons and Red Foxes will renew their rivalry at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the schedule for Tuesday includes not only the Bruins vs. Myrtle Beach but perennial rivals Wilson and Hartsville facing off on the boys’ side at 6:30 p.m. in Hartsville.
Unlike most years, however, the Tigers and Red Foxes have not faced off yet.
“You watch film and hope the team executes when it needs to,” Hartsville coach Yusuf English said Friday about the upcoming one-and-done matchup. “We’re solid on the defensive side of the ball, so I think that’s going to be what pushes our offense. ...
“It’s a lot on the line, and if you lose, you’re done. Everybody wants to get to the playoffs this year, and all we can do is go out and prepare and play our best basketball.”
On the girls’ side, Wilson makes the trek to the beach to take on the Seahawks at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will face North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
All tournament championship and consolation games are slated for Thursday and will be played at the site of the higher seeds.