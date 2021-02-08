Region 6-4A tournaments set to tip off Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence boys’ basketball team at least got a chance to see Myrtle Beach earlier this year as it prepares to host a Region 6-4A tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In what coach Christian Savage said wound up being an unofficial game in Conway, the Bruins went back and forth with the Seahawks for close to three quarters before Myrtle Beach pulled away for a 12-point victory.

“I’m very familiar with them; we scrimmaged them last year,” Savage said Friday. “I’m familiar with their coach and their system and what they do. So we’re going to try to really make sure our guys know everything they do, and we’re just going to try to be on every set that they have and compete.

“It is good that I’ve seen them play a lot, though.”

Many of the other teams in the region weren’t quite as lucky, although familiarity won’t be a problem in most cases. The revamped tournament tips off Tuesday across the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand with eight local teams vying to earn their way into the SCHSL state playoffs in what has been a unique year to say the least dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.