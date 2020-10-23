Region champion FCS volleyball team eliminated from SCISA 3A state tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Bringing a 15-1 regular-season record, as well as a fourth consecutive region title into the SCISA Class 3A tournament Friday, Florence Christian had all the momentum.

So much so, coach Denise Carter’s Eagles blitzed first-round opponent Ashley Hall in the first set by a score of 12. But after Ashley Hall made adjustments and was able to convert the crucial points when things got close, the Eagles lost that match 25-22, 25-17.

Then in the elimination match against First Baptist, the Eagles made things close. But they could not get over the top, losing 25-22, 25-21.

“They were close matches. But I’m very proud of the girls and very proud of our season,” Carter said. “But our mental game just let us down today. We just weren’t mentally there. We didn’t do the little things. Physically, we hung in, we could play with them. But the pressure just got to us.”

During that first set against Ashley Hall, however, Carter liked what she saw.