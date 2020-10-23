Region champion FCS volleyball team eliminated from SCISA 3A state tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Bringing a 15-1 regular-season record, as well as a fourth consecutive region title into the SCISA Class 3A tournament Friday, Florence Christian had all the momentum.
So much so, coach Denise Carter’s Eagles blitzed first-round opponent Ashley Hall in the first set by a score of 12. But after Ashley Hall made adjustments and was able to convert the crucial points when things got close, the Eagles lost that match 25-22, 25-17.
Then in the elimination match against First Baptist, the Eagles made things close. But they could not get over the top, losing 25-22, 25-21.
“They were close matches. But I’m very proud of the girls and very proud of our season,” Carter said. “But our mental game just let us down today. We just weren’t mentally there. We didn’t do the little things. Physically, we hung in, we could play with them. But the pressure just got to us.”
During that first set against Ashley Hall, however, Carter liked what she saw.
“We came out talking and communicating, we just did all the things we know how to do, and we played well,” Carter said. “But Ashley Hall made adjustments and just got in our head and just beat us. There’s no other explanation for it. The mental game was more so on that one. That second set in the first match was what turned the tide.”
Then, late in both sets against First Baptist, a win was up for anybody’s taking.
“I tried to tell the players in between the first and second matches to pick it up in the first set of that second match, don’t settle,” Carter said. “But they settled in the middle of that first set and just crumbled. All of the sudden, it was like they left me. They just lost focus.”
Florence Christian loses three senior starters (Emily Eason, Jessie Weatherford, Kylie Stewart), but other key players like freshman Bradley Brown and Kaitlyn Fore return.
Therefore, the building process continues for a successful SCISA program that continues to search for what will kick-start it to that next level.
