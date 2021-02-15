Region champion Hannah-Pamplico boys' basketball team has won 11 straight games

“On the defensive end, he’s not taking any plays off. Sometimes when you have a player who excels on the offensive end, they sometimes tend to take some plays off on the defensive end,” he added. “But now, he’s our leading rebounder, so he gets in there and mixes it up with the opponents and does a lot of things really well.”

A big reason for that is also Ellison’s ambition to play college basketball.

“He has dreams of one day playing on the next level.” Williams said. “But if you can’t play defense, nobody on the next level wants you. So, he has really stepped his game up.”

Senior point guard Davian Coaxum, meanwhile, averages 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

“Davian was our point guard last year,” Williams said. “But he has also been tough on the defensive end, and would give us some points here and there. But he has really stepped it up even more on the offensive end this season. He has gotten more aggressive, and he’s that person who makes sure we’re in the right offensive set and that we’re communicating on defense.”

At shooting guard, senior Zander Poston has also provided timely baskets when the Raiders needed them most.