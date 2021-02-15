Region champion Hannah-Pamplico boys' basketball team has won 11 straight games

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico is a region champion for the first time since the late Solomon Williamson coached the Raiders to back-to-back crowns in the middle of last decade.
Current coach Jimmy Williams’ team, meanwhile, is 11-1 overall and 9-0 in Region 5-A with hopes of duplicating another Williamson feat: Taking the Raiders to the lower-state final like they did in 2015.
Maybe even further.
“There’s a lot of excitement on our team right now,” said Williams, also an H-P football assistant whose basketball team lost its opener to Aynor, but has won 11 consecutive games since. “This team right here, basically the whole roster, is made of football players. We’ve been together all summer, kind of in our own little bubble. They all get along, they play well together. And we’re blessed to have a group of parents who let us coach these kids hard. We have no pushback from them.”
Led by 6-foot-4 power forward Cyrus Ellison, who is averaging 16.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, the Raiders certainly carry an inside presence with this junior.
“He’s a real leader. And because of that, we coach him very hard,” Williams said. “He was slowed a bit recently by a high-ankle sprain, but he’s back to full speed now. Cyrus has also improved on some things in his game, like on the defensive end, to be more of a better all-around player.
“On the defensive end, he’s not taking any plays off. Sometimes when you have a player who excels on the offensive end, they sometimes tend to take some plays off on the defensive end,” he added. “But now, he’s our leading rebounder, so he gets in there and mixes it up with the opponents and does a lot of things really well.”
A big reason for that is also Ellison’s ambition to play college basketball.
“He has dreams of one day playing on the next level.” Williams said. “But if you can’t play defense, nobody on the next level wants you. So, he has really stepped his game up.”
Senior point guard Davian Coaxum, meanwhile, averages 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.
“Davian was our point guard last year,” Williams said. “But he has also been tough on the defensive end, and would give us some points here and there. But he has really stepped it up even more on the offensive end this season. He has gotten more aggressive, and he’s that person who makes sure we’re in the right offensive set and that we’re communicating on defense.”
At shooting guard, senior Zander Poston has also provided timely baskets when the Raiders needed them most.
“I think, overall, he doesn’t have any real weaknesses to his game,” Williams said. “He’s a little more aggressive on both ends of the floor than he was last year. Last year was just his second year playing organized basketball. He’s that kid who can be vocal at times and lead by example; he just leads however the situation needs him to do.”
The Raiders open the state playoffs at home Saturday with a time and opponent to be determined. Count Williams as one excited to see what his team can accomplish.
“They’ve got to be aggressive, play hard-nosed defense and crash the boards like we’re doing now,” Williams said. “We’re not the biggest team in the world, but we’re conditioned very well. We play fast; we apply a lot of pressure as a whole team. For a team to beat us, they’re going to have to outwork us. We’re just going to enjoy this ride and see where it takes us.”