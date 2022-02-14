 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region champion Wilson boys ready for postseason
Wilson’s Zandae Butler finishes on a dunk against South Florence on Friday night.

 ALEX BERGFELD/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fourth-ranked Wilson had just blown a 14-point lead with less than five minutes left and lost at No. 5 West Florence.

Tigers coach Carlos Powell didn’t have to say much.

“I told them we deserved what we got because we didn’t finish,” Powell said. “I told them we’ve got to learn to finish games. We have to be finishers. And, I think they understood that. The guys know they let one slip away.”

Therein marked a crossroad: Would the Tigers unravel, or regroup and raise their level?

It became the latter, as Wilson has gone 5-0 since and won the Region 6-4A championship.

“The guys are really locked in, now. I think they realize they could do more, play the game the right way and just dominate,” said Powell, the second-year coach whose Tigers are 18-5. “I think we’re in domination mode. You can see it in their eyes, working hard in practice and wanting to win just so bad. I think that’s what it is -- the will to win.”

As long as the Tigers win through the lower-state final, they play their first three games in their home gym, where they are undefeated. Then, the lower-state final would be at the Florence Center.

“I have the best student section around,” said Powell, whose team will start its postseason by hosting Aiken or Colleton County at 7 p.m. Thursday. “My students are top notch. They’re the best fans, the ones to get the players up to play. They’re going to rally behind us. It’ll be extremely tough for other teams to come in and be successful.”

Zandae Butler leads Wilson by averaging 13.2 points, five rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Dominick Jones averages 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, and Jevon Brown averages 10 points.

“If we want to be champions, we’ve got to get it started with leadership from Zandae and Dominick,” Powell said. “These guys have really stepped up in being leaders and motivational guys. They are guys who I give a lot of credit to because they’re my captains. They keep everybody in line and keep everything going.”

That leadership has also tightened Wilson’s chemistry.

“They’ve been playing for each other all year; we’re a really unselfish team,” Powell said. “They love to see their teammates succeed. If someone gets a dunk or a steal, or a defensive stop or 10-second call, everybody watching from the bench is so happy for their teammates because they’ve all put in so much work that they celebrate each other. They’ve been through all the ups and downs together, and now they’re better together.”

That region championship only helped things.

“Championships bring confidence,” Powell said. “My guys have been confident, not cocky, for the past two or three weeks. They have a goal, and these kids have their mind set on it. And, we’ve really got a good chance of accomplishing that goal.”

Powell, meanwhile, wants no changes at this point.

“I want our guys to keep doing what they’ve been doing all season,” Powell said. “Stick to who we are and establish our dominance in the game. We have to continue to be ourselves. We established our identity early on who we want to be. And, you can’t change that up in the playoffs.”

SCHSL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

Branchville at McBee, 7 p.m.

GSSM at Southside Christian, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Palmetto Scholar at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Estill, 7 p.m.

Whale Branch at Carvers Bay, 7 p.m.

Hemingway at Military Magnet, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

UPPER STATE

Cheraw at Saluda, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Chesterfield at Marion, 7 p.m.

York Prep at Latta, 7 p.m.

Lee Central at Wade Hampton (H), 7 p.m.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Kingstree, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

LOWER STATE

Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.

Manning at Bishop England, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

LOWER STATE

May River at South Florence, 7 p.m.

West Florence at James Island, 7 p.m.

Lucy Beckham at Hartsville, 6 p.m.

Darlington at Bluffton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

3A

LOWER STATE

Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

GSSM at Wagener-Salley, 7 p

LOWER STATE

St. John’s at Carvers Bay, 7 p.m.

Lake View at Estill, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.

Hemingway at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.

Timmonsville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7 p.m.

East Clarendon at Baptist Hill, 7 p.m.

Bridges Prep at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

2A

UPPER STATE

Cheraw at Saluda, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Central at Kingstree, 7 p.m.

Chesterfield at Mullins, 7 p.m.

Latta at Barnwell, 7 p.m.

Lee Central at York Prep, 7 p.m.

Timberland at Marion, 7 p.m.

3A

LOWER STATE

Manning at North Charleston, 7 p.m.

4A

LOWER STATE

Coleton County/ Aiken at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Darlington at James Island, 7 p.m.

Hilton Head Island at Hartsville, 7 p.m.

Airport at West Florence, 7 p.m.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

