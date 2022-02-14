Region champion Wilson boys ready for postseason

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fourth-ranked Wilson had just blown a 14-point lead with less than five minutes left and lost at No. 5 West Florence.

Tigers coach Carlos Powell didn’t have to say much.

“I told them we deserved what we got because we didn’t finish,” Powell said. “I told them we’ve got to learn to finish games. We have to be finishers. And, I think they understood that. The guys know they let one slip away.”

Therein marked a crossroad: Would the Tigers unravel, or regroup and raise their level?

It became the latter, as Wilson has gone 5-0 since and won the Region 6-4A championship.

“The guys are really locked in, now. I think they realize they could do more, play the game the right way and just dominate,” said Powell, the second-year coach whose Tigers are 18-5. “I think we’re in domination mode. You can see it in their eyes, working hard in practice and wanting to win just so bad. I think that’s what it is -- the will to win.”