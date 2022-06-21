 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Family YMCA

Registration starts July 11 for Florence Family YMCA youth soccer camps

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Family YMCA will soon start registration for fall soccer camps.

Preschool soccer camp, for boys and girls at age 3, will be on Saturdays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 15. Members pay $26, non-members $44. Registration July 11 through Aug. 7, and there's a $10 late fee.

Registration for youth soccer camp is also July 11 through Aug. 7, this one for boys and girls ages 4-13. Members pay $41, and non-members $59, and this camp will last Aug. 16 through Oct. 15.

For more information, please call (843) 665-1234.

