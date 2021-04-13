REPORT: Darlington Raceway to be first in NASCAR this year to allow VIPs, guests in infield in May

Darlington Raceway had no comment on the Sports Business Journal's story. There is no exact number yet on how many will be allowed to experience walking through infield again and experience tours of things like garages and haulers. There's also no set time frame yet on how long those can be in the infield.

"The fact of the matter is that it’s definitely hurting us," Busch said. "One of the best sponsors we have at Kyle Busch Motorsports with Safelite Autoglass is they’re opportunity and ability to be able to bring their customers and their worker that do all the safety glass fixing and repairing to the race track. They don’t have that opportunity to do that right now and available to them. We’ve certainly had some discussions with those guys about what’s going on with their business and also Toyota/TRD, they’ve been a huge benefit in that relationship too where they’ve been able to offer them some assistance on some projects and some work with stuff like that. No question, there’s definitely been partners that have come to the table and asked for some concessions on this season in not being able to promote as well and also to be able to bring guests and consumers to the track.”