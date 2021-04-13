REPORT: Darlington Raceway to be first this year to allow VIPS, guests into infield

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s football program is proving it can do more than win a state championship, like it did in 2019. With recent major-college scholarship offers to Titan juniors Reggion Bennett (running back) and Tre McLeod (defensive back), coach Jared Amell’s team is proving its players can play on an even bigger stage.
Bennett and McLeod have received offers from the Air Force Academy, and Bennett also has received offers from the likes of Navy (which offered first), Miami-Ohio, and Wofford.
“When institutions as prestigious as Air Force make offers, it’s just an incredible achievement,” Amell said. “It speaks to these kids’ character and academic achievement, and it also speaks to how well Trinity Collegiate has been able to build up the student and athlete in them.”
McLeod rushed last fall for 461 yards and six touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 232 yards and another TD, and made 62 tackles and two interceptions, 800 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Bennett, meanwhile, rushed last fall for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 147 and three.
From this year’s graduating class, Cam Ellis signed with Limestone, and Nick Jones signed last year with North Greenville and recently made a college interception.
Bennett first got an offer from Miami-Ohio on Dec. 26, then Wofford on Jan. 6. Then, after Navy made him an offer him Feb. 2, Air Force made its offer on Feb. 14.
“After I got offered by Air Force, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Bennett said. “My mom was very excited. (Air Force) offered me right in front of her. They have a great connection with me and my family.”
McLeod said he received an offer last Wednesday from Air Force.
“I’m very excited about that,” McLeod said. “It’s a great school, obviously. When Reggion first got offered by Air Force, that kind of showed me what we could do here at Trinity. He just kind of paid the way to show me that athletes here can also make it to the next level.”
Bennett said there are also others to credit for that.
“You’ve also got to give credit to coach Amell and his staff for putting our names out there and getting connections with the college coaches,” Bennett said. “Now, people look at us getting offers, and they notice what we’re doing here. That should being in a lot of students, knowing what they can accomplish here if we accomplished this.”
Trinity Collegiate will host a prospect camp for rising seventh-through-12th-graders June 11, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact crenner@trinitycollegiate.org.