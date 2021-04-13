REPORT: Darlington Raceway to be first this year to allow VIPS, guests into infield

“After I got offered by Air Force, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Bennett said. “My mom was very excited. (Air Force) offered me right in front of her. They have a great connection with me and my family.”

McLeod said he received an offer last Wednesday from Air Force.

“I’m very excited about that,” McLeod said. “It’s a great school, obviously. When Reggion first got offered by Air Force, that kind of showed me what we could do here at Trinity. He just kind of paid the way to show me that athletes here can also make it to the next level.”

Bennett said there are also others to credit for that.

“You’ve also got to give credit to coach Amell and his staff for putting our names out there and getting connections with the college coaches,” Bennett said. “Now, people look at us getting offers, and they notice what we’re doing here. That should being in a lot of students, knowing what they can accomplish here if we accomplished this.”

Trinity Collegiate will host a prospect camp for rising seventh-through-12th-graders June 11, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact crenner@trinitycollegiate.org.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.