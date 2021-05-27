Resilient Darlington softball team wins lower-state championship

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Backs against the wall. It was said so many times after Darlington’s lower-state championship win, it’s apparent this saying is more than just a cliché’.
It’s a mentality that sparked coach Tim Wiley’s team to one dramatic comeback win after another.
The latest, against Colleton County, was the Falcons’ most important as they rallied Wednesday from a 4-0 deficit to win 8-4. It not only gives Darlington the lower-state crown but also a berth in its fourth state championship series under Wiley. In 15 years, his program had reached the state finals three previous times, winning it all in 2008.
“The girls on this team have something special about them,” Wiley said. “They have not stopped all year. We’re down all the time, it seems like. But they just never stop.”
On Wednesday, which resulted in Darlington’s first lower-state crown since 2013, Colleton County scored three in the third, and another in the fourth.
“(Colleton County) pitched differently at the plate than they did in the first game (which Darlington won 3-2),” Wiley said. “We just had to adjust at the plate.”
The Falcons did exactly that, and they took command with a five-run fifth and a three-run sixth. All of the Falcons’ runs were scored with two outs.
“We hit the ball hard earlier in the game but just right at them,” Wiley said. “We knew if we kept on, they’d find the holes, and they did. We’ve got some good hitters, especially at the top of the order. We were just smoking the ball right at them. That turned it around, and it usually does. If you keep hitting the ball hard, you’ll find the holes.”
The Falcons’ Katelyn Church and Ashton Goodwin started the inning with singles. Then, with two outs, Ary McPhail singled to load the bases.
That set the stage for Naya Jones, whose three-run triple brought the Falcons within a run and set the stage for even bigger things to come.
“The coaches just kept telling us we could hit, even with our backs against the wall,” Jones said. “After that, we had a winning mentality.”
After Jones scored on winning pitcher Madie Andrews’ single, it was a tie game at 4-4.
“Naya hit the ball hard tonight, her and Madie,” Wiley said. “When they’ve got their backs against the wall, they’re going to hit the ball hard. You can bet on it. It doesn’t matter who’s pitching, they’re going to hit it.”
Teammate Alayna Williamson then hit a triple of her own that scored Shaniya Jackson to give the Falcons the lead for good, 5-4.
Church got on base again to lead off the sixth, this time with a double. After the next two batters were out, Darlington (24-4) once again surged forward with a two-run single by McPhail and a RBI double by Jones.
After the postgame celebration followed Darlington’s win Wednesday, players and coaches kept things in perspective.
The season isn’t over, yet.
“We’ve accomplished our goals so far, and we’ve got one more goal to accomplish,” Jones said.
That alone gives Wiley even more confidence in his team.
“These girls just never quit; they have the chemistry to go all the way,” said Wiley, whose team plays Game 1 in the best-of-three state finals Tuesday at Catawba Ridge or Lugoff-Elgin. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and we just have that chemistry to go all the way.”
CC;003;100;0−4;11;0
D;000;053;x−8-11-3
WP − Madie Andrews (7 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB). LP — Weathers (6 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS − D: Naya Jones 2-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Madie Andrews 1-4, RBI; Alayna Williamson 1-3, 3B, RBI; Katelyn Church 2-3, 2B; Ashton Goodwin 2-3; Ary McPhail 2-3, 2 RBI.