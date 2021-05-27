Resilient Darlington softball team wins lower-state championship

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Backs against the wall. It was said so many times after Darlington’s lower-state championship win, it’s apparent this saying is more than just a cliché’.

It’s a mentality that sparked coach Tim Wiley’s team to one dramatic comeback win after another.

The latest, against Colleton County, was the Falcons’ most important as they rallied Wednesday from a 4-0 deficit to win 8-4. It not only gives Darlington the lower-state crown but also a berth in its fourth state championship series under Wiley. In 15 years, his program had reached the state finals three previous times, winning it all in 2008.

“The girls on this team have something special about them,” Wiley said. “They have not stopped all year. We’re down all the time, it seems like. But they just never stop.”

On Wednesday, which resulted in Darlington’s first lower-state crown since 2013, Colleton County scored three in the third, and another in the fourth.

“(Colleton County) pitched differently at the plate than they did in the first game (which Darlington won 3-2),” Wiley said. “We just had to adjust at the plate.”