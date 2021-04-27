Resilient Knights edge Bruins 4-3

FLORENCE, S.C. – The one thing West Florence boys’ tennis coach Warren Coker saw from his team in Monday’s matchup against South Florence?

“A lot of resiliency there,” Coker said after the Knights were able to edge the Bruins 4-3 at the South Florence courts. “They fought hard … had to come back in a lot of them, up and down (the lineup).

“I think we made a lot of unforced errors, but we found ways to get over that and found ways to put points away to get a victory here – and we’re lucky to get out of here with a victory tonight.”

West Florence has held the advantage in the series in recent years, but South Florence pushed its rival to the brink as the No. 1 doubles matchup was needed to determine the overall victor.

It was West’s J.R. Dawkins and Ben Richbourg who claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win over South’s Joshua Anderson and Antonio Soto-Mendeoza that lifted the Knights to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in Region 6-4A play.

Meanwhile South fell to 2-7 in region play but came very close to breaking through against their cross-town rivals in what was a tight contest the entire evening, as evidenced by three individual matchups that went to third-set tiebreakers.

