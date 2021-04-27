Resilient Knights edge Bruins 4-3

FLORENCE, S.C. – The one thing West Florence boys’ tennis coach Warren Coker saw from his team in Monday’s matchup against South Florence?
“A lot of resiliency there,” Coker said after the Knights were able to edge the Bruins 4-3 at the South Florence courts. “They fought hard … had to come back in a lot of them, up and down (the lineup).
“I think we made a lot of unforced errors, but we found ways to get over that and found ways to put points away to get a victory here – and we’re lucky to get out of here with a victory tonight.”
West Florence has held the advantage in the series in recent years, but South Florence pushed its rival to the brink as the No. 1 doubles matchup was needed to determine the overall victor.
It was West’s J.R. Dawkins and Ben Richbourg who claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win over South’s Joshua Anderson and Antonio Soto-Mendeoza that lifted the Knights to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in Region 6-4A play.
Meanwhile South fell to 2-7 in region play but came very close to breaking through against their cross-town rivals in what was a tight contest the entire evening, as evidenced by three individual matchups that went to third-set tiebreakers.
Richbourg’s No. 2 singles match against Soto-Mendoza was one of the more hotly contested ones. He took the first set 6-3 before Soto-Mendoza rallied with a 6-0 sweep in the second set.
The tiebreaker lasted all the way to 13-11, with Soto-Mendoza pulling out the victory.
In another tight contest, West Florence’s Tallon Cannon and South’s Bryce Jackson went the distance. Cannon won the first set 6-2, Jackson took the second 6-3 and the two battled until Cannon came away with the 10-8 win in the tiebreaker.
That was the match that set up the final showdown at No. 1 doubles after the teams split the other matches.
Jonathan Braddock and Matthew Brasington rallied to give the Knights a win at No. 2 doubles. They defeated Cameron White and Walker Hubbard 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
“We were actually up 5-2 in the second set and West battled and came back and they won that,” South Florence coach Scott Ward said. “That went to tiebreaker and we had another tiebreaker go 13-11, so all of the kids played really hard, and we really thought we could win this match tonight. It’s been a while since we’ve beaten West in tennis, but we look forward to going there Thursday and trying to take care of business.”
Dawkins won his singles match against Anderson 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 1 singles while the Bruins’ Cannon Gerald defeated West’s Michael Schiesz 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
R.J. Mack got South’s first victory of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Alex Moore.