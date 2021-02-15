Return of The Mac: Marion basketball’s Washington returns for senior season

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes senior guard Mac Washington puts numbers on the board.

He was the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder with 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season, leading the squad to a region title in Class 3A basketball. Marion looks to contend for a Class 2A state championship in 2021 but will first have to clinch the Region 7-2A top seed hosting rival Mullins Wednesday.

Washington returns to Swamp Foxes with a more expanded role for his all-around play honed by two full seasons of varsity experience and off-seasons competing in AAU.

“I’ve been looking forward to my senior year because I told my coach and my family we have a chance to make a difference here,” he said. “It’s possible we could go all the way with the team we have together now.”

Washington said new head coach Andy Bostick has been helping to fine-tune his game.

“It’s been a lot of working out and me working on my ball-handling,” he said. “Coach has been showing the little things to help show me how to slow the game down and make it easier for me. He pushes us to a limit some of us didn’t know we had. He tells else everyday about working hard practicing like we play in games.”