Return of The Mac: Marion basketball’s Washington returns for senior season

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes senior guard Mac Washington puts numbers on the board.
He was the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder with 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season, leading the squad to a region title in Class 3A basketball. Marion looks to contend for a Class 2A state championship in 2021 but will first have to clinch the Region 7-2A top seed hosting rival Mullins Wednesday.
Washington returns to Swamp Foxes with a more expanded role for his all-around play honed by two full seasons of varsity experience and off-seasons competing in AAU.
“I’ve been looking forward to my senior year because I told my coach and my family we have a chance to make a difference here,” he said. “It’s possible we could go all the way with the team we have together now.”
Washington said new head coach Andy Bostick has been helping to fine-tune his game.
“It’s been a lot of working out and me working on my ball-handling,” he said. “Coach has been showing the little things to help show me how to slow the game down and make it easier for me. He pushes us to a limit some of us didn’t know we had. He tells else everyday about working hard practicing like we play in games.”
Washington’s game has been coming on strong helping the Swamp Foxes win a pair of region titles and compete for a third.
“It feels great to be a part the program and part of the change,” he said. “We feel that our class can turn-around and make every program better.”
Washington said he envisions his role being a leader and getting his teammates involved but also find ways to take over the game. He worked to improve his defense and loves playing in transition.
He is also putting up numbers in the classroom with scoring marks. Washington has a 4.5 grade-point average. He was a junior marshal, a member of the beta club and National Honor Society.
“My parents always told me to put school first,” he said. “I always kept my grades up so when I’m done I would have the time for sports.”
Washington continues to mull a decision on what college to attend. He already has an offer from the Centenary College Gentlemen basketball team.
“I want us to go out with a bang,” he said.