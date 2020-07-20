FLORENCE, S.C. – Though still not set in stone, the 2020 football season got a little bit clearer for Florence One Schools on Monday with the release of their revised schedules.
The South Carolina High School League has already approved a proposal of limiting the season to just seven regular-season games amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on region play.
That means all three Florence 1 Schools – as well as Darlington and Hartsville – will see each other much sooner than normal in the newly formed Region 6-4A.
The Bruins tweeted out their revised early in the day, and after a non-region opener at Carolina Forest on Sept. 11, South Florence will begin its region schedule against North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 19.
“This couldn’t be a better setup for us – playing a non-region game first,” first-year Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said. “We can kind of get our feet wet, and I’ve always felt that a team shows the most improvement from their first game to their second game.
“So for it to be a non-region game is big for us.”
That’s followed by games against Darlington (Sept. 24), against Wilson (Oct. 2), at Hartsville (Oct. 9), at Myrtle Beach (Oct. 16) and finally against rival West Florence at Memorial Stadium to close the regular season on Oct. 23.
“We like that West is our last game, and I think it’s set up well where we’re playing Myrtle Beach, Hartsville and West all there at the end, Marlowe said. “That kind of gives us a chance to prepare for three of our toughest games, and obviously that game will create a lot of excitement for our community.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers and Knights will actually kick their respective seasons off against one another on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium, with West Florence serving as the designated home team.
“There’s no telling how many teams are going to be able to make the playoffs this year with so much being up in the air, so obviously each game is going to be very important,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “But at the same time, I think that having a game against a city rival will definitely make sure the kids are engaged and working and ready to go, because they’re going to want to play well.”
Wilson then travels to Darlington (Sept. 18) before returning home to host North Myrtle Beach (Sept. 25). After the Oct. 2 game against South Florence, the Tigers host Myrtle Beach (Oct. 9) and Hartsville (Oct. 16) before finishing the regular season on the road in a non-region contest at Carolina Forest (Oct. 23).
After the season-opening game with Wilson, West Florence will host Hartsville on Sept. 18. The Knights then travel to Myrtle Beach (Sept. 25) before a non-region matchup at Conway on Oct. 2. The following week, West Florence will make its third consecutive trip to Horry County when it plays North Myrtle Beach (Oct. 9) before returning home to face the Falcons on Oct. 16 before the final game against South Florence.
Hartsville and Darlington are still in the process of finalizing their respective schedules, but the county rivals will meet on Oct. 23 in Darlington.
The Florence Jamboree at Memorial Stadium is also tentatively scheduled for Sept. 4, but everything is predicated on teams being able to start practice by Aug. 17 – which the SCHSL has penciled in as the next possible starting date.
“Any opportunity to get the kids out there and play as much football as possible is what we want,” Howard said.
