Rice's two fourth-quarter TD passes set stage for Wilson's 26-7 win over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to break open Friday’s game against South Florence, which the Tigers won 26-7 at Memorial Stadium.
W 7 2 3 14 -- 26
SF 0 0 0 7 -- 7
FIRST QUARTER
W – Chris Austin 34 run (Vraj Patel kick), 2:03
SECOND QUARTER
W – Safety (snap through end zone), 9:00
THIRD QUARTER
W – Patel 34 FG, 6:37
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Harrison Muldrow 62 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Patel kick), 10:47
W -- Nyrae Sanders 27 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 5:24
SF – LaNorris Sellers 30 run (Grant McDonald kick), 4:49
