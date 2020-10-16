 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rice's two fourth-quarter TD passes set stage for Wilson's 26-7 win over South Florence
0 comments

Rice's two fourth-quarter TD passes set stage for Wilson's 26-7 win over South Florence

{{featured_button_text}}
Wilson logo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to break open Friday’s game against South Florence, which the Tigers won 26-7 at Memorial Stadium.

W 7 2 3 14 -- 26

SF 0 0 0 7 -- 7

FIRST QUARTER

W – Chris Austin 34 run (Vraj Patel kick), 2:03

SECOND QUARTER

W – Safety (snap through end zone), 9:00

THIRD QUARTER

W – Patel 34 FG, 6:37

FOURTH QUARTER

W – Harrison Muldrow 62 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Patel kick), 10:47

W -- Nyrae Sanders 27 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 5:24

SF – LaNorris Sellers 30 run (Grant McDonald kick), 4:49

WILL BE UPDATED

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert