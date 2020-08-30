Roarin' Relic a roarin' legend

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The most majestic cars should have the most majestic names.

Meet the “Roarin’ Relic,” owned by what was then Florence’s Griffin Motors, which is widely thought to be NASCAR’s oldest original racing vehicle. Although it now rests in Daytona Beach, this 1949 Oldsmobile modified stock car was the first to be inducted into the Joe Weatherly Stock Car Racing Museum when it opened in 1965 (it's now known as the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum).

Although the Bobby Griffin-owned Oldsmobile that raced in the first Southern 500 in 1950 is represented today by a replica, there is only one “Roarin’ Relic.”

Among drivers who once sat behind the wheel in the “Roarin’ Relic” are some of the elite in NASCAR lore.

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Buck Baker

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Lee Petty.

Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee Paul Goldsmith.

Darel Dieringer, eventual winner of the 1965 Southern 500.

In NASCAR’s Modified-Sportsmen’s division, the car raced in one event at Daytona in 1951, when it won the pole. It was the Roarin’ Relic’s first race.