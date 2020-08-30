Roarin' Relic a roarin' legend

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The most majestic cars should have the most majestic names.
Meet the “Roarin’ Relic,” owned by what was then Florence’s Griffin Motors, which is widely thought to be NASCAR’s oldest original racing vehicle. Although it now rests in Daytona Beach, this 1949 Oldsmobile modified stock car was the first to be inducted into the Joe Weatherly Stock Car Racing Museum when it opened in 1965 (it's now known as the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum).
Although the Bobby Griffin-owned Oldsmobile that raced in the first Southern 500 in 1950 is represented today by a replica, there is only one “Roarin’ Relic.”
Among drivers who once sat behind the wheel in the “Roarin’ Relic” are some of the elite in NASCAR lore.
- NASCAR Hall of Famer, Buck Baker
- NASCAR Hall of Famer, Lee Petty.
- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee Paul Goldsmith.
- Darel Dieringer, eventual winner of the 1965 Southern 500.
In NASCAR’s Modified-Sportsmen’s division, the car raced in one event at Daytona in 1951, when it won the pole. It was the Roarin’ Relic’s first race.
“It was my Uncle Bobby (Griffin Motors’ sales manager) who took that ’49 Oldsmobile 6-cylinder in on a trade that had been wrecked, and he got with Buck Baker, and Buck Baker lived in Charlotte. And he knew a guy, Ike Kiser, of Kiser’s Garage in Charlotte that built race engines,” recalled Marshall Griffin, who is Bobby’s nephew. “And he basically built that car, but it was never a grand national stock car.”
But uncle Bobby’s connections made for more magic to happen.
“(Bobby) made friends with a camshaft builder out of Philadelphia, named John Ambler," Marshall Griffin said. "And (Ambler) said he would make a hot-cam, and John Andler made a bet. He said he would make a camshaft for that engine for Bobby, and if the car didn’t get on the pole position at Daytona, Bobby wouldn’t owe him a dime. But if it did get on the pole, (Griffin) owed him $100, which was a lot of money back in 1951.”
Lo and behold, the car driven by Baker qualified for the pole.
“He led like a third of the race until the fuel pump went out,” Marshall Griffin said.
The Roarin' Relic even competed in a sportsman race in 1952 at what was then Darlington International Raceway. There, the Roarin’ Relic – driven by Gene Darrah – qualified fourth and finished 19th.
The car went on to compete through 1961.
Before that, however, Petty drove the Roarin’ Relic to seventh-place finishes in 1959 and ‘60 Daytona Modified-Sportsman events.
Then, in 1961, in the Roarin’ Relic’s final major competition, Dieringer drove it to a finish of 23rd place.
As we look back upon NASCAR history during Southern 500 weekend, it’s just as important to look back at Griffin Motors’ famed 1949 Oldsmobile.
Just as past drivers set the standard for current ones to live up to, the Roarin’ Relic did the same for cars.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!