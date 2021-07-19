 Skip to main content
Robbie Jordan throws six innings of no-hit ball in Post 1's 7-3 win over Manning-Santee
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Robbie Jordan pitched six innings of no-hit ball and struck out eight batters as Florence Post 1 won 7-3 over Manning-Santee in Monday's Game 1 of their best-of-3 second-round state playoff series.

The series was originally set as best-of-five, but a decision was made earlier Monday to shorten them. That was not the only change in Florence, however. Weather forced the game to start 30 minutes late, and also shifted it across town, from American Legion Field to South Florence High School.

No matter. Jordan still felt right at home, as he struck out the side in the third, and almost did it again in the sixth. Florence (26-2) took command at the plate in the second with a Noah Carter double, followed by an Owen Taylor homer -- his eighth of the summer. 

Kody Hanna's bloop single in the third brought home another run, and Florence took a 4-0 lead when Jacob Adams hit into a fielder's choice. Adams finished the game 2 for 3.

After Britton Morris scored on a wild pitch for Manning-Santee in the fifth, Florence responded with three more in the bottom of the sixth. Post 1 increased its lead to 7-1 with RBI singles by Caleb Rogers and another run-scoring single by Hanna. Also, Parker Winfield scored on a wild pitch.

To start the top of the seventh, Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart replaced Jordan on the mound with the team's closer, Thomas Skipper. Facing his first batter, he hit Colby Newton. Next, Jarian Pinckney got his team's first hit of the night, and the two runners advanced to second and third on a throw home.

Manning-Santee added runs on a sacrifice fly by Morris, and an RBI single by McKrae Ard. But Skipper closed the game out with two strikeouts.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Manning's Monarch Field at 7 p.m.

