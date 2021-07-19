Robbie Jordan throws six innings of no-hit ball in Post 1's 7-3 win over Manning-Santee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Robbie Jordan pitched six innings of no-hit ball and struck out eight batters as Florence Post 1 won 7-3 over Manning-Santee in Monday's Game 1 of their best-of-3 second-round state playoff series.

The series was originally set as best-of-five, but a decision was made earlier Monday to shorten them. That was not the only change in Florence, however. Weather forced the game to start 30 minutes late, and also shifted it across town, from American Legion Field to South Florence High School.

No matter. Jordan still felt right at home, as he struck out the side in the third, and almost did it again in the sixth. Florence (26-2) took command at the plate in the second with a Noah Carter double, followed by an Owen Taylor homer -- his eighth of the summer.

Kody Hanna's bloop single in the third brought home another run, and Florence took a 4-0 lead when Jacob Adams hit into a fielder's choice. Adams finished the game 2 for 3.

After Britton Morris scored on a wild pitch for Manning-Santee in the fifth, Florence responded with three more in the bottom of the sixth. Post 1 increased its lead to 7-1 with RBI singles by Caleb Rogers and another run-scoring single by Hanna. Also, Parker Winfield scored on a wild pitch.