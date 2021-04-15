 Skip to main content
Rodney Mooney hired as Wilson's new football coach
Rodney Mooney hired as Wilson's new football coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rodney Mooney is now Wilson High School’s fourth football coach since 2015.

Mooney, who was Woodland’s offensive coordinator this past season, was approved at Thursday night’s Florence One Schools board meeting, replacing former Morning News Football Coach of the Year, Derek Howard.

F1S, however, denied Mooney was hired Thursday.

Howard left to coach his alma mater, Ridge View. Howard was hired in late summer, 2017, to replace the resigned Thomas Balkcom, who coached the 2016 season.

Before Balkcom, former Wilson star, Chad Eaddy, coached the Tigers for four seasons before resigning in November 2015.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

