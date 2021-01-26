Roller named new Dillon High football coach

"I certainly want to recognize that with a number of other coaches that I’ve been working with here at Dillon for a number of years.”

The Wildcats earned a berth in the state championship game for eight consecutive years from 2012 through 2019 with Roller running the offense. Dillon scored at least 500 points and had 10 wins in every one of those seasons as well.

He doesn’t expect too much to change in how things are done in practices or in what the Wildcats probably will do in terms of philosophy.

“We try to be balanced on offense and will continue to try to do that,” he said. “We want to be multiple on defense and play hard-nosed defense, and we want to be aggressive and be fundamentally sound on special teams.

“I think we’ve been pretty successful over the years doing things like that. There may be some things we do a little different, but for the most part the way we’ve done things in the program has worked for us.”

While Roller eventually will put his own unique stamp on the program, he acknowledged the big shoes he was filling, as Hayes retired with seven state championships to his credit.