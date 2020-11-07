Run game rolls, defense stifles in Bobcats' 36-7 win over HHP

LAKE CITY, S.C. – T.J. Joye has been increasingly pleased with his team’s defense the past few weeks, and Friday’s SCISA 2A playoff opener was no exception.
“Sometimes your defense is your best offense,” The Carolina Academy coach said.
The Bobcats got plenty from both on Friday at Buddy Wallace Field as they rolled past Hilton Head Prep 36-7 thanks to three turnovers and a steady ground game.
CA improved to 7-1 and will now take on Orangeburg Prep – a 24-22 winner over Florence Christian – next week for the right to play for the state championship.
“Defensively, we’ve just got to continue to do what we do and do what we’ve done these last two games,” Joye said. “Our linebacking corps is very aggressive right now, and we’re (running) downhill and playing well. Offensively, executing on that front line is the key. We still had some miscues there that were costly like getting hit in the backfield on third and six.
“Those are things we’ve got to work on for next week.”
Down an offensive lineman, The Carolina Academy offense needed time to get its footing, but it came through with some big plays throughout the night.
Support Local Journalism
Quarterback Matthew Joye’s 76-yard run in the first quarter set up George Wilder’s 4-yard plunge to put the Bobcats on the board first. Austin Brown added a 61-yard TD rush in the third quarter, and Joye found Cade Castles in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard strike – his only completion of the game (1 for 5).
“The line did a great job executing in the second half a lot better than it did the first,” coach Joye said. “We were able to make some holes and set up some of the traps to get there and just make some adjustments at the half.”
The Bobcats wound up with 411 yards on the ground, with the majority coming from Brown and the younger Joye. The senior back had 156 yards on 18 carries and the one score and the senior QB finished with 164 yards on 13 carries while combining for two scores.
Wilder added 76 yards and a TD and Jeremiah Brunson capped the night off with a 5-yard run into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
The defense shut down the Dolphins’ rushing attack and offense for most of the night, thanks in part to a trio of takeaways.
The first was likely the most significant as an unintentional touch on a punt was ruled down early in the first quarter – giving the ball to HHP on the 3-yard line.
But two plays later, TCA recovered a fumble and regained the momentum. It stopped another potential Dolphins scoring drive in the second quarter thanks to an interception in the end zone by Matthew Joye, and Matt Gaskins intercepted another pass on the Bobcats' 39.
HHP didn’t reach the end zone until there was 1:50 left on the clock.
“Really proud of the way those guys played all night,” coach Joye said. “Those were some big stands when we needed them, and we’re going to continue to need that kind of effort.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!