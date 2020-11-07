Run game rolls, defense stifles in Bobcats' 36-7 win over HHP

LAKE CITY, S.C. – T.J. Joye has been increasingly pleased with his team’s defense the past few weeks, and Friday’s SCISA 2A playoff opener was no exception.

“Sometimes your defense is your best offense,” The Carolina Academy coach said.

The Bobcats got plenty from both on Friday at Buddy Wallace Field as they rolled past Hilton Head Prep 36-7 thanks to three turnovers and a steady ground game.

CA improved to 7-1 and will now take on Orangeburg Prep – a 24-22 winner over Florence Christian – next week for the right to play for the state championship.

“Defensively, we’ve just got to continue to do what we do and do what we’ve done these last two games,” Joye said. “Our linebacking corps is very aggressive right now, and we’re (running) downhill and playing well. Offensively, executing on that front line is the key. We still had some miscues there that were costly like getting hit in the backfield on third and six.

“Those are things we’ve got to work on for next week.”

Down an offensive lineman, The Carolina Academy offense needed time to get its footing, but it came through with some big plays throughout the night.

