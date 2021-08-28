Ryan Blaney wins for the second straight week in NASCAR Cup, this time at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish.

Tyler Reddick took the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a seventh-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth.

Reddick and Dillon were both in contention to make a desperate last gasp push for the win in the two-lap overtime sprint to the finish. But Blaney, who was second on the restart, cleared traffic with a push from Corey LaJoie and was well ahead of the pack when a crash ended the race.

Daniel Suarez, one of 10 drivers in the front pack trying to win the race to earn the automatic playoff berth, turned Kevin Harvick to trigger the multi-car crash. Suarez seemed to be pushed into Harvick from behind by Kurt Busch.

Blaney, the winner in Michigan last week, heads into next week's playoff opener at Darlington Raceway with three victories this season in his Team Penske Ford.

“Yeah, we've got good momentum,” Blaney said. “We'd like to make it three in a row, we'll see.”