Sanders' game continues to evolve for Swamp Foxes

“One of my close friends (Ky’Heim Bethea) who played on the team told me that I could come make a difference on the field,” Sanders said. “He just kind of woke me up to it, I guess.”

It’s been a steady climb to being a game-changer for the Swamp Foxes ever since. Aside from his pass-rushing ability, Sanders has been used on special teams and offense – showing off his versatility even at quarterback last week.

“He’s been a coach and a player ever since he came out last spring,” State said. “… His knowledge of the game stood out even then, and with that knowledge he’s really starting to focus on the technique at the position he’s at. He’s versatile and has become and an all-around player since last year.”

It took some time for Sanders to start to pick up things scheme-wise, he said, but it all started to click about midseason.

“I feel like after the first five games, I really started to catch on to things and use my I.Q. and my strength to see what (areas) I really had an advantage on,” he said. “I tried to improve on that this summer with footwork. I worked on that pretty much all summer and really tried to get better with my technique.”