Sanders' game continues to evolve for Swamp Foxes

MARION, S.C. – Marion coach Randall State started to see a trend toward the end of the 2019 season.
“Teams started to run away from him,” State said of T.J. Sanders, the Swamp Foxes’ big defensive end. “Like a lock-down corner – teams just went to the other side of the field.
“He’s kind of been a man amongst boys out there.”
If last Friday is any indication, that trend is likely to continue after the night Sanders had in a 28-20 victory over Andrews. He finished with 11 tackles, four sacks and a blocked field goal.
Oh, and for good measure he also added a rushing touchdown.
“It definitely felt good to be back out there with my guys,” Sanders said. “In the first half, we struggled a little bit because that was kind of our first game (after) not having any scrimmages or anything, but we really picked it up in the second half.”
Sanders is hoping to see his game pick up as well as he prepares for a future on the gridiron instead of the basketball court. The 6-foot-5, 280-plus-pound standout has been an all-state player on the hardcourt in recent years, but it was several strong NCAA Division I offers that steered him toward a different athletic career path.
Sanders committed to the University of South Carolina during the summer – choosing the Gamecocks over N.C. State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and few others. The decision came within about a year of stepping back onto the football field for the first time since middle school.
“One of my close friends (Ky’Heim Bethea) who played on the team told me that I could come make a difference on the field,” Sanders said. “He just kind of woke me up to it, I guess.”
It’s been a steady climb to being a game-changer for the Swamp Foxes ever since. Aside from his pass-rushing ability, Sanders has been used on special teams and offense – showing off his versatility even at quarterback last week.
“He’s been a coach and a player ever since he came out last spring,” State said. “… His knowledge of the game stood out even then, and with that knowledge he’s really starting to focus on the technique at the position he’s at. He’s versatile and has become and an all-around player since last year.”
It took some time for Sanders to start to pick up things scheme-wise, he said, but it all started to click about midseason.
“I feel like after the first five games, I really started to catch on to things and use my I.Q. and my strength to see what (areas) I really had an advantage on,” he said. “I tried to improve on that this summer with footwork. I worked on that pretty much all summer and really tried to get better with my technique.”
It was around that same time when things started to click for Sanders on the field that State noticed a change in his demeanor as well.
“He started to really enjoy football then,” he said. “He’s really started to enjoy football, and I think the offers and the commitment to South Carolina were big parts of that.
“But the sky’s the limit for him. He can go as far as he wants to go.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!