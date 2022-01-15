SATURDAY'S BOYS' PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys win 2nd overtime game in two days

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Back-to-back overtimes turned into back-to-back wins for Hartsville's boys.
After winning 64-62 in Friday's overtime game against Darlington, the Red Foxes won 54-48 over Lancaster, in overtime, during Saturday's MLK Classic on Hartsville's floor.
The Red Foxes' Kam Foman scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Treion McFarland with 10.
HARTSVILLE (54)
Briggs 7, LeXander 5, Kam Foman 18, Robinson 6, Treion McFarland 10, Huggins 8
Wilson 64
Andrew Jackson 52
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Wilson’s Jevon Brown scored a team-high 17 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.
Teammate Xavier Brown added 15.
WILSON (59)
Butler 6, Xavier Brown 15, Jones 9, Jevon Brown 17, Douglas 1, Lytch 8, Green 4, Burgess 4.
Trinity Collegiate 59
Legion Collegiate 45
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Jamie Muldowney scored a team-high 20 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 14.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (59)
Saragba 8, Famutini-Brown 5, Jamie Muldowney 20 , Thompson 4, Djoussa 1, Edwards 2, LeBron Thomas 14.
Marlboro County 74
White Knoll 36
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 21 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.
Teammate Keyon Adams added 14.
MARLBORO COUNTY (74)
Thomas 8, Keyon Adams 14, Kieran Leviner 21, Bostic 4, J.Bethea 6, Adams 2, Poe 3, Barfield 3, J. Bethea 3, Dixon 8.