SATURDAY'S BOYS' PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys win 2nd overtime game in two days

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Back-to-back overtimes turned into back-to-back wins for Hartsville's boys.

After winning 64-62 in Friday's overtime game against Darlington, the Red Foxes won 54-48 over Lancaster, in overtime, during Saturday's MLK Classic on Hartsville's floor.

The Red Foxes' Kam Foman scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Treion McFarland with 10.

HARTSVILLE (54)

Briggs 7, LeXander 5, Kam Foman 18, Robinson 6, Treion McFarland 10, Huggins 8

Wilson 64

Andrew Jackson 52

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Wilson’s Jevon Brown scored a team-high 17 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.

Teammate Xavier Brown added 15.

WILSON (59)

Butler 6, Xavier Brown 15, Jones 9, Jevon Brown 17, Douglas 1, Lytch 8, Green 4, Burgess 4.

Trinity Collegiate 59

Legion Collegiate 45