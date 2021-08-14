SATURDAY'S EARLY PREP ROUNDUP: Myrtle Beach girls' tennis beats South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Myrtle Beach’s M.C. Hammock in No.1 singles by the score of 4-6, 6-1, 11-9 in the Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament at Florence Tennis Center on Saturday. But Myrtle Beach won as a team by the score of 4-1.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. M.C. Hammock 4-6, 6-1 (11-9); Maura Smith (MB) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-3, 6-3; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Valeria Echandy 6-2, 6-3; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def, Brooks McKenzie 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Blake Daniel/ Liza Martin (MB) def. Anna Paterson/ Ellis Hill 2-6, 6-4(10-5)
Trinity Collegiate 6
Conway 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Taylor Hendrick in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Avery Combs 6-1, 6-2; Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Taylor Hendrick 6-0, 6-1; Mehely Swink (TCS) def. Bianca Hedi 6-1, 6-1; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Elize Sansbury 6-0, 6-0; Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Callie Calhan 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Sophie Beck/ Elosie Huffner (TCS) def. Elle Howle/ Riley Jordan 6-2, 6-0.
James Island 4 West Florence 2 FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Mattie Segars defeated Sabrina Moore at No. 4 singles by the score of 7-5, 6-3
SINGLES
Ada Grace Brown (JI) def. Kate Sansbury 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Sophia Bromall (JI) def. Elle Brannon 6-0, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Emilie Demosthenes 7-5, 2-6, 10-8; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Sabrinia Moore 7-5, 6-3; Lexi Stange (JI) def. Kessler Richardson 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Kaya McBorough/ Savannah Smith (JI) def. Emma Watford/ Amy Smith 6-3, 6-3.
Charlotte Latin (NC) 6
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Meredith Leach lost to Nina Lareme in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Nina Lareme (CL) def. Meredith Leach 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Dawson (CL) def. Ridgley Jackson 6-0, 6-1; Kate Haynie (CL) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-0, 6-0; Payton Desai (CL) def. Alisha Moody 6-1, 6-1; Mary Thigpen (CL) def. Margaret Miller 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Elenor Poole/ Megan Fisher (CL) def. Sam Wong/ Eely Price 6-1, 6-0.