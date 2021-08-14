 Skip to main content
SATURDAY'S EARLY PREP ROUNDUP: Myrtle Beach girls' tennis beats South Florence
Saturday’s Prep Roundup

SATURDAY'S EARLY PREP ROUNDUP: Myrtle Beach girls' tennis beats South Florence

FTA Girls High School Tennis Tournament

South Florence High School’s Clair Nance Saturday competes in the Florence Tennis Association Girls High School Tennis Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Myrtle Beach’s M.C. Hammock in No.1 singles by the score of 4-6, 6-1, 11-9 in the Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament at Florence Tennis Center on Saturday. But Myrtle Beach won as a team by the score of 4-1.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. M.C. Hammock 4-6, 6-1 (11-9); Maura Smith (MB) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-3, 6-3; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Valeria Echandy 6-2, 6-3; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def, Brooks McKenzie 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Blake Daniel/ Liza Martin (MB) def. Anna Paterson/ Ellis Hill 2-6, 6-4(10-5)

Trinity Collegiate 6

Conway 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Taylor Hendrick in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1.

SINGLES

McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Avery Combs 6-1, 6-2; Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Taylor Hendrick 6-0, 6-1; Mehely Swink (TCS) def. Bianca Hedi 6-1, 6-1; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Elize Sansbury 6-0, 6-0; Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Callie Calhan 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Sophie Beck/ Elosie Huffner (TCS) def. Elle Howle/ Riley Jordan 6-2, 6-0.

James Island 4 West Florence 2 FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Mattie Segars defeated Sabrina Moore at No. 4 singles by the score of 7-5, 6-3

SINGLES

Ada Grace Brown (JI) def. Kate Sansbury 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Sophia Bromall (JI) def. Elle Brannon 6-0, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Emilie Demosthenes 7-5, 2-6, 10-8; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Sabrinia Moore 7-5, 6-3; Lexi Stange (JI) def. Kessler Richardson 6-3, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Kaya McBorough/ Savannah Smith (JI) def. Emma Watford/ Amy Smith 6-3, 6-3.

Charlotte Latin (NC) 6

Wilson 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Meredith Leach lost to Nina Lareme in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Nina Lareme (CL) def. Meredith Leach 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Dawson (CL) def. Ridgley Jackson 6-0, 6-1; Kate Haynie (CL) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-0, 6-0; Payton Desai (CL) def. Alisha Moody 6-1, 6-1; Mary Thigpen (CL) def. Margaret Miller 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Elenor Poole/ Megan Fisher (CL) def. Sam Wong/ Eely Price 6-1, 6-0.

