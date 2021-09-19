SATURDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer earns 1st win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Freshman forward Le’Landra Jarvis tallied an unassisted goal in the 10th minute to lift Francis Marion University to a 1-0 win over Southern Wesleyan University, Saturday evening (Sept. 18) in Conference Carolinas women’s soccer action.

The victory upped FMU’s season mark to 1-4 and evened is conference record at 1-1, the Patriots’ initial win as a member of Conference Carolinas. Saturday’s match featured a pair of weather delays.

Jarvis received a pass near the top of the penalty area, juked to her left, and then came back to the middle of the field to fire a 21-yard attempt into the Warrior goal at the 9:04 mark. She finished the evening with a team-high six shots.

Patriot junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded five save en route to her third career shutout at FMU. Sophomore Ainara Eizaguirre and freshman Linsey Downey each added three shots for the Patriots.

VOLLEYBALL

Thigpen excels

for Patriots