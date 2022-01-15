SATURDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys win 2nd overtime game in two days

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Back-to-back overtimes turned into back-to-back wins for Hartsville's boys.
After winning 64-62 in Friday's overtime game against Darlington, the Red Foxes won 54-48 over Lancaster, in overtime, during Saturday's MLK Classic on Hartsville's floor.
The Red Foxes' Kam Foman scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Treion McFarland with 10.
HARTSVILLE (54)
Briggs 7, LeXander 5, Kam Foman 18, Robinson 6, Treion McFarland 10, Huggins 8
Wilson 64
Andrew Jackson 52
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Wilson’s Jevon Brown scored a team-high 17 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.
Teammate Xavier Brown added 15.
WILSON (59)
Butler 6, Xavier Brown 15, Jones 9, Jevon Brown 17, Douglas 1, Lytch 8, Green 4, Burgess 4.
Trinity Collegiate 59
Legion Collegiate 45
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Jamie Muldowney scored a team-high 20 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 14.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (59)
Saragba 8, Famutini-Brown 5, Jamie Muldowney 20 , Thompson 4, Djoussa 1, Edwards 2, LeBron Thomas 14.
Marlboro County 74
White Knoll 36
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 21 points in the MLK Classic at Hartsville.
Teammate Keyon Adams added 14.
MARLBORO COUNTY (74)
Thomas 8, Keyon Adams 14, Kieran Leviner 21, Bostic 4, J.Bethea 6, Adams 2, Poe 3, Barfield 3, J. Bethea 3, Dixon 8.
OTHER SCORE: York Prep 123, Chesterfield 30
GIRLS
Bearden (Tenn.) 68
Trinity Collegiate 47
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Trinity Collegiate’s Ming Urmuleviciute scored a team-high 13 points at the She Got Game event at Olympic (NC) High School.
This was the Titans' first loss this season. They are 16-1, and will play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Hall.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (47)
Cameron 6, Davis 3, Williamson 3, Knox 1, Feagin 9, Pierce 3, Ming Urmuleviciute 13, McMiller 9.
Chesterfield 55
York Prep 34
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Raeleigh Rivers scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate Kierra Diggs added 12 points, followed by Enija Lockhart with 11.
CHESTERFIELD (55)
Raleigh Rivers 15, Blackwell 7, Kierra Diggs 12, Eubanks 1, Enija Lockhart 11, Dixon 6, Blackwell 6, Wilson 2.