SATURDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence girls beat Daniel

From staff reports
CAYCE, S.C. — South Florence's Jazmyne Lyde scored a game-high 26 points, followed by teammate Albany Wilson with 23, as the Bruins won 70-63 Saturday over Daniel to win their bracket in the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce High School.
SF;33;37—70
D;26;37— 63
SOUTH FLORENCE(70)
Snow 4, Albany Wilson 23, Jazmyne Lyde 26, McLamore 2, Hudson 3, Coleman 6, Reaves 4, Baker 2.
River Bluff 40
Lamar 30
CAYCE, S.C. — Lamar's Lakayla Peoples scored a team-high 15 point at the She Got Next.
RB;18;22—40
L;11;19— 30
LAMAR (30)
Lakayla Peoples 15, Stephen's 4. Daniels 7, Samuel 2, Taylor 2.
