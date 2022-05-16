SATURDAY'S PREP SOFTBALL: Latta beats Marion, plays at Buford at 6 p.m. today

Latta 9
Marion 0
WINNING PITCHER: Jayla Jackson (2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS: L: Jackson 2-4, 2B; Jena Stutler 2-4, 2B; Katelyn Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Maddie Berry 2-3, RBI, SB.
RECORD: L 24-1.
NEXT: Latta play 6 p.m. today at Buford.
Latta 9
Marion 0
WINNING PITCHER: Jayla Jackson (2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS: L: Jackson 2-4, 2B; Jena Stutler 2-4, 2B; Katelyn Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Maddie Berry 2-3, RBI, SB.
RECORD: L 24-1.
NEXT: Latta play 6 p.m. today at Buford.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville hired Casey Geter to coach its boys’ basketball team. He replaces Harris Avant, who resigned after coaching …
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s boys won the Class 4A, lower-state team championship Saturday at Wilson High School. The Knights scored 72 po…
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — This was exactly what North Augusta softball coach Craig Gilstrap said couldn’t happen.
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence boys’ soccer’s Floyd Goodstein, Hunter Santoscoy and Zach Way were selected as Class 4A all-state.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Cody Slaughter, Athl…
Spring Adult Coed
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hal Lambert won't be returning as Hannah-Pamplico's baseball coach, per a job post from Florence School District 2.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence star athlete and homecoming king, Quay Dickens, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. …
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cam Jordan saw his pitch. The Trinity Collegiate senior hit it, and ran.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.