SATURDAY'S PREP SOFTBALL: Latta beats Marion, plays at Buford at 6 p.m. today

Latta 9

Marion 0

WINNING PITCHER: Jayla Jackson (2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS: L: Jackson 2-4, 2B; Jena Stutler 2-4, 2B; Katelyn Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Maddie Berry 2-3, RBI, SB.

RECORD: L 24-1.

NEXT: Latta play 6 p.m. today at Buford.

Latta mascot logo.jpg
