SATURDAY'S SCHSL TRACK ROUNDUP: Kingstree’s Brown, Carvers Bay’s Bromell win state crowns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kingstree’s DaJoiion Brown won the SCHSL Class 2A championship Saturday in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 50.82 seconds. And in Class A boys, Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell placed first in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches.

CLASS A/2A State Track Local Results

CLASS A

BOYS

100: Jamari Bennett (Timmonsville) 1st in 100 at 11.00. Tevin Young (Carvers Bay) 8th at 13.99.

Long Jump: Christian Taylor (Timmonsville) 5th at 20.2.

200: Tevin Young (Carvers Bay) 2nd at 22.88. Joshua Walker (Carvers Bay) 4th at 23.14.

400: Brandon Lee (East Clarendon) 8th at 56.09.

800: Yzeqez Timmons (Johnsonville) 3rd at 2:02.29; Chris Barringer (East Clarendon) 8th at 2:24.35

1600: Yzeqez Timmons (Johnsonville) 2nd at 4:52.92

3200: Yzeqez Timmons (Johnsonville) DNF.

4x100: Carvers Bay A 3rd at 43.72; Timmonsville A 8th at 48.10.

4x400: East Clarendon A 5th at 3:49.77.

4x800: East Clarendon A 8th at 10:21.24

High Jump: M.J. Bromell (Carvers Bay) 1st at 6-2; Tyree Prunes (C.E. Murray) 4th at 5-10

LONG JUMP: Tevin Young (Carves Bay) 2nd at 20-7; M.J. Bromell (Carvers Bay) 4th at 20-2.5; Christian Taylor (Timmonsville) 5th at 20-2;

TRIPLE JUMP: M.J. Bromell (Carvers Bay) 5th at 41-5.5; Josh Sellers (McBee) 7th at 39-2.

JAVELIN: Landon Mims (McBee) 4th at 131-9.

GIRLS

100: Jayla Graham (Hannah-Pamplico) 2nd at 12.80; Zhanae Chandler (Carvers Bay) 12.89

200: Jayla Graham (Hannah-Pamplico) 3rd at 26.45;

800: Raegan Griggs (McBee) 3rd at 2:39.37

1600: Raegan Griggs (McBee) 3rd at 5:54.89

3200: Raegan Griggs (McBee) 3rd at 14:12.90

100 Hurdles: Logan Hayward (Hemingway) 3rd at 17.83; Emily-Jay Mixon (McBee) 18.04

400 Hurdles: Zhanae Chandler (Carvers Bay) 1:10.46; Emily-Jay Mixon (McBee) 1:15.71

4x400: Carvers Bay A 4th at 4:29.49

4x800: East Clarendon A 4th at 12:28.35; McBee A 6th at 14:04.74.

HIGH JUMP: Logan Hayward (Hemingway) 1st at 5-0; Diana Williams (McBee) 3rd at 4-10; Gariyonna Scott (Timmonsville) 4-6

LONG JUMP: Jayla Graham (Hannah-Pamplico) 1st at 16-3; Ja'Meeyiah Daniels (Carvers Bay) 2nd at 16-0.5; Willanna Peterson (Hannah-Pamplico) 14-11.5; Emily-Jay Mixon (McBee) 7th at 12-9.

TRIPLE JUMP: Artaisha Profit (Hannah-Pamplico) 2nd at 31-10.5; Diana Williams (McBee) 7th at 29-3.

SHOT PUT: Jakera Wilson (Hannah-Pamplico) 2nd at 34-0.

DISCUS: Bella Johnson (McBee) 2nd at 100-3

JAVELIN: Stormy Harper (McBee) 3rd at 80-6; Diana Williams (McBee) 6th at 70-3.

CLASS 2A

BOYS

100: Damarion Elmore (Kingstree) 5th at 11.19, DaJoiion Brown (Kingstree) 6th at 11.29.

200: DaJoiion Brown (Kingstree) 6th at 23.47.

400: DaJoiion Brown (Kingstree) 1st at 50.82

HIGH HURDLES: Tyler McCoy (Chesterfield) 3rd at 15.78

4x100: Kingstree A (43.64)

DISCUS: Tyrell Melton (Chesterfield) 4th at 126-0. Travis Stuckey (Marion) 6th at 121-5.

GIRLS

100: Jaeda Davis (Marion) 7th at 12.97.

4x100: Marion A 3rd at 52.03.

JAVELIN: Jaeda Johnson (Chesterfield) 6th at 72-4

