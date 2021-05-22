SATURDAY'S SCHSL TRACK ROUNDUP: Kingstree’s Brown, Carvers Bay’s Bromell win state crowns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kingstree’s DaJoiion Brown won the SCHSL Class 2A championship Saturday in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 50.82 seconds. And in Class A boys, Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell placed first in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches.
CLASS A/2A State Track Local Results
CLASS A
BOYS
100: Jamari Bennett (Timmonsville) 1st in 100 at 11.00. Tevin Young (Carvers Bay) 8th at 13.99.
Long Jump: Christian Taylor (Timmonsville) 5th at 20.2.
200: Tevin Young (Carvers Bay) 2nd at 22.88. Joshua Walker (Carvers Bay) 4th at 23.14.
400: Brandon Lee (East Clarendon) 8th at 56.09.
800: Yzeqez Timmons (Johnsonville) 3rd at 2:02.29; Chris Barringer (East Clarendon) 8th at 2:24.35
1600: Yzeqez Timmons (Johnsonville) 2nd at 4:52.92
3200: Yzeqez Timmons (Johnsonville) DNF.
4x100: Carvers Bay A 3rd at 43.72; Timmonsville A 8th at 48.10.
4x400: East Clarendon A 5th at 3:49.77.
4x800: East Clarendon A 8th at 10:21.24
High Jump: M.J. Bromell (Carvers Bay) 1st at 6-2; Tyree Prunes (C.E. Murray) 4th at 5-10
LONG JUMP: Tevin Young (Carves Bay) 2nd at 20-7; M.J. Bromell (Carvers Bay) 4th at 20-2.5; Christian Taylor (Timmonsville) 5th at 20-2;
TRIPLE JUMP: M.J. Bromell (Carvers Bay) 5th at 41-5.5; Josh Sellers (McBee) 7th at 39-2.
JAVELIN: Landon Mims (McBee) 4th at 131-9.
GIRLS
100: Jayla Graham (Hannah-Pamplico) 2nd at 12.80; Zhanae Chandler (Carvers Bay) 12.89
200: Jayla Graham (Hannah-Pamplico) 3rd at 26.45;
800: Raegan Griggs (McBee) 3rd at 2:39.37
1600: Raegan Griggs (McBee) 3rd at 5:54.89
3200: Raegan Griggs (McBee) 3rd at 14:12.90
100 Hurdles: Logan Hayward (Hemingway) 3rd at 17.83; Emily-Jay Mixon (McBee) 18.04
400 Hurdles: Zhanae Chandler (Carvers Bay) 1:10.46; Emily-Jay Mixon (McBee) 1:15.71
4x400: Carvers Bay A 4th at 4:29.49
4x800: East Clarendon A 4th at 12:28.35; McBee A 6th at 14:04.74.
HIGH JUMP: Logan Hayward (Hemingway) 1st at 5-0; Diana Williams (McBee) 3rd at 4-10; Gariyonna Scott (Timmonsville) 4-6
LONG JUMP: Jayla Graham (Hannah-Pamplico) 1st at 16-3; Ja'Meeyiah Daniels (Carvers Bay) 2nd at 16-0.5; Willanna Peterson (Hannah-Pamplico) 14-11.5; Emily-Jay Mixon (McBee) 7th at 12-9.
TRIPLE JUMP: Artaisha Profit (Hannah-Pamplico) 2nd at 31-10.5; Diana Williams (McBee) 7th at 29-3.
SHOT PUT: Jakera Wilson (Hannah-Pamplico) 2nd at 34-0.
DISCUS: Bella Johnson (McBee) 2nd at 100-3
JAVELIN: Stormy Harper (McBee) 3rd at 80-6; Diana Williams (McBee) 6th at 70-3.
CLASS 2A
BOYS
100: Damarion Elmore (Kingstree) 5th at 11.19, DaJoiion Brown (Kingstree) 6th at 11.29.
200: DaJoiion Brown (Kingstree) 6th at 23.47.
400: DaJoiion Brown (Kingstree) 1st at 50.82
HIGH HURDLES: Tyler McCoy (Chesterfield) 3rd at 15.78
4x100: Kingstree A (43.64)
DISCUS: Tyrell Melton (Chesterfield) 4th at 126-0. Travis Stuckey (Marion) 6th at 121-5.
GIRLS
100: Jaeda Davis (Marion) 7th at 12.97.
4x100: Marion A 3rd at 52.03.
JAVELIN: Jaeda Johnson (Chesterfield) 6th at 72-4
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!