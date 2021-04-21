SCHSL approves expanding state football championship weekend to 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League executive committee approved a proposal Wednesday that will increase next season’s high school football state championship weekend from two days to three.
The 2021-22 Class 4A state championship game will be played at 7 p.m. on a Thursday, with Class 2A (2 p.m.) and Class 3A (7 p.m.) slated to be played Friday. Class A (noon) and Class 5A (5 p.m.) are scheduled for Saturday.
A rotation will determine which classifications will play on which days in the future, with the idea of every classification playing at each time slot once during the next five years.
All games will also be held at the same site again, which has yet to be determined. Commissioner Jerome Singleton did say that it probably will have to be a college venue, since most high schools would not want to hold games with school in session.
“School is going to be going on,” Singleton said. “So we have to pick a place can take us in, and in most cases, that would have to be a college. We can get into a college at 2 p.m. (on a Friday afternoon).”
During the COVID-19 pandemic season last year, Spring Valley High School and Benedict College served as host sites for the five games. Benedict normally hosts the Class A and 2A finals on Friday night and the University of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium served as the venue for a trio of games on Saturday.
The switch to the three-day schedule was proposed in part to alleviate some of the crowding and logistical issues that crop up such as locker room usage and warm-up times.
The committee also approved several measures that will impact multiple sports next season:
- All sports will be allowed two scrimmages and one jamboree next school year, following the changes made in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously teams could hold four scrimmages and one jamboree.
- Fans attending championship games/matches will now have to purchase separate tickets for each classification.
- The upper/lower state basketball championships will return to two sites with one site for the state championship games. However, flexibility was added to adjust to neutral sites if needed for the upper and lower state games. In previous years, Greenville hosted the upper state championships while the Florence Center hosted the lower state title games.
- Baseball, softball and track & field were each granted an extra week of competition in the regular season, increasing to eight weeks for 2021-22. The state track meet will move back a week so as to not interfere with state championships for tennis and soccer.
- The total number of track and field and cross country qualifiers has been increased from 12 to 16. Each classification can now decide whether to use one site or divide into upper and lower state meets to determine qualifiers.