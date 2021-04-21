SCHSL approves expanding state football championship weekend to 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League executive committee approved a proposal Wednesday that will increase next season’s high school football state championship weekend from two days to three.

The 2021-22 Class 4A state championship game will be played at 7 p.m. on a Thursday, with Class 2A (2 p.m.) and Class 3A (7 p.m.) slated to be played Friday. Class A (noon) and Class 5A (5 p.m.) are scheduled for Saturday.

A rotation will determine which classifications will play on which days in the future, with the idea of every classification playing at each time slot once during the next five years.

All games will also be held at the same site again, which has yet to be determined. Commissioner Jerome Singleton did say that it probably will have to be a college venue, since most high schools would not want to hold games with school in session.

“School is going to be going on,” Singleton said. “So we have to pick a place can take us in, and in most cases, that would have to be a college. We can get into a college at 2 p.m. (on a Friday afternoon).”