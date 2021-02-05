SCHSL Region 6-4A basketball tournaments moved up to start Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Region 6-4A tournaments have a change of plans.
Brackets for boys’ and girls’ basketball will now start Tuesday. The semifinals are Wednesday. And on Thursday, the championship and consolation finals will be held.
Each game will be hosted by the higher seed.
And if a team has to quarantine (the girls’ teams at West Florence and South Florence already are in quarantine), its first tournament matchup is a forfeit.
Therefore, the Hartsville and Darlington girls advance to the semifinals because of forfeit, and the Red Foxes host the Falcons in Wednesday’s matchup at a time to be determined.
The boys’ and girls’ seeds for this tournament were determined by a blind draw, with West Florence the top boys’ seed and North Myrtle Beach holding that position for the girls.
The third-place team from each tourney will be put up for consideration as an at-large team for the state tournament.
This is just the latest hurdle in a season full of them as efforts are made to try to finish this season in the midst of a pandemic.
With the exception of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, which resumed their seasons in January, the other teams were only able to resume practice on Jan. 25 for the first time since 2020. And they were only able to resume games Monday.
In the Darlington girls’ case, Monday marked their first regular-season game for the 2020-21 season.
The state tournament begins Feb. 20, and will conduct state finals March 4-6. It’s not yet determined where the state finals will be, but the Florence Center has expressed an interest in hosting finals. But there’s no guarantee the Florence Center will get to host the finals for every class, as it’s possible the South Carolina High School League could use two different host sites.
The Florence Center hosted the SCHSL state cheer finals in December, and its crowd size for each class’ state championship event will be roughly 3,000 fans.
The Florence Center has hosted the lower-state basketball finals for all classes since 2012.