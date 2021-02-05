SCHSL Region 6-4A basketball tournaments moved up to start Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Region 6-4A tournaments have a change of plans.

Brackets for boys’ and girls’ basketball will now start Tuesday. The semifinals are Wednesday. And on Thursday, the championship and consolation finals will be held.

Each game will be hosted by the higher seed.

And if a team has to quarantine (the girls’ teams at West Florence and South Florence already are in quarantine), its first tournament matchup is a forfeit.

Therefore, the Hartsville and Darlington girls advance to the semifinals because of forfeit, and the Red Foxes host the Falcons in Wednesday’s matchup at a time to be determined.

The boys’ and girls’ seeds for this tournament were determined by a blind draw, with West Florence the top boys’ seed and North Myrtle Beach holding that position for the girls.

The third-place team from each tourney will be put up for consideration as an at-large team for the state tournament.

This is just the latest hurdle in a season full of them as efforts are made to try to finish this season in the midst of a pandemic.