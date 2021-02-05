 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHSL Region 6-4A basketball tournaments moved up to start Tuesday
0 comments
REGION 6-4A BASKETBALL

SCHSL Region 6-4A basketball tournaments moved up to start Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Region 6-4A tournaments have a change of plans.

Brackets for boys’ and girls’ basketball will now start Tuesday. The semifinals are Wednesday. And on Thursday, the championship and consolation finals will be held.

Each game will be hosted by the higher seed.

And if a team has to quarantine (the girls’ teams at West Florence and South Florence already are in quarantine), its first tournament matchup is a forfeit.

Therefore, the Hartsville and Darlington girls advance to the semifinals because of forfeit, and the Red Foxes host the Falcons in Wednesday’s matchup at a time to be determined.

The boys’ and girls’ seeds for this tournament were determined by a blind draw, with West Florence the top boys’ seed and North Myrtle Beach holding that position for the girls.

The third-place team from each tourney will be put up for consideration as an at-large team for the state tournament.

This is just the latest hurdle in a season full of them as efforts are made to try to finish this season in the midst of a pandemic.

With the exception of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, which resumed their seasons in January, the other teams were only able to resume practice on Jan. 25 for the first time since 2020. And they were only able to resume games Monday.

In the Darlington girls’ case, Monday marked their first regular-season game for the 2020-21 season.

The state tournament begins Feb. 20, and will conduct state finals March 4-6. It’s not yet determined where the state finals will be, but the Florence Center has expressed an interest in hosting finals. But there’s no guarantee the Florence Center will get to host the finals for every class, as it’s possible the South Carolina High School League could use two different host sites.

The Florence Center hosted the SCHSL state cheer finals in December, and its crowd size for each class’ state championship event will be roughly 3,000 fans.

The Florence Center has hosted the lower-state basketball finals for all classes since 2012.

SCHSL LOGO

REGION 6-4A TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

GIRLS

(Top seed North Myrtle Beach gets first-round bye)

Wilson at Myrtle Beach

Hartsville def. West Florence (forfeit)

Darlington def. South Florence (forfeit)

BOYS

(West Florence is top seed, gets first-round bye)

Myrtle Beach at South Florence

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach

Wilson at Hartsville

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Myrtle Beach/Wilson winner at North Myrtle Beach

Hartsville vs. Darlington

BOYS

South Florence/Myrtle Beach winner at West Florence

North Myrtle Beach/Darlington winner vs. Hartsville/Wilson winner at site of higher seed

THURSDAY

GIRLS

Consolation final at site of higher seed

Championship final at site of higher seed

BOYS

Consolation final at site of higher seed

Championship final at site of higher seed

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert