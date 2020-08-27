SCHSL schools approved to have fans

FLORENCE, S.C. — Public Schools? They can have fans at sporting events, too.

Such is now the case after the state Department of Commerce approved the South Carolina High School’s request to be exempt from Gov. Henry McMaster’s order that events either host half capacity or crowds of 250 or fewer — whichever is smaller.

While family groups can remove their face masks after settling into the stands for SCISA events, SCHSL fans must mask up at all times. Of course, the family groups must also follow other social-distance protocols such as being six feet apart. Seats for standing room only and other non-traditional ways to have fans are also encouraged.

Also, attention must focus “to seating occupied by bands, cheerleaders or any other group that will have seating blocked off for their use during the event.”

And tailgating or socializing in large groups is not allowed.

According to the state Commerce Department’s approval, the SCHSL can host up to 12,000 fans (the Sept. 6 Southern 500 can host up to 8,000). Just as the decisions whether to currently work out have been left to school districts, school districts will also determine the capacity — which still must be less than half the original full capacity number.