SCHSL to have open season for fall sports
SCHSL to have open season for fall sports

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina High School League's executive committee unanimously voted to allow open-season practice for fall sports to proceed as normal in the spring, with safety protocols in place.

Competitive cheer tryouts can begin April 26, and May 1 for other fall sports, including spring practice for football.

Last year, because of the pandemic, no open season in the spring was held.

