SCHSL to have open season for fall sports

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina High School League's executive committee unanimously voted to allow open-season practice for fall sports to proceed as normal in the spring, with safety protocols in place.
Competitive cheer tryouts can begin April 26, and May 1 for other fall sports, including spring practice for football.
Last year, because of the pandemic, no open season in the spring was held.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.
