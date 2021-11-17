SCHSL's lower-state finals returning to Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina High School League boys' and girls' lower-state basketball finals for all five classes are coming back to the Florence Center and will be Feb. 26, 28 and March 1.
During the previous, pandemic-affected season, the lower-state finals were held at neutral sites, and the state finals were at the 3,600-seat USC Aiken Convocation Center. But from 2012-19, the Florence Center also hosted the lower-state finals.
It's unknown which games (20, in all) will be played on which days and times. And it's up to the venue to determine whether it would impose crowd restrictions.
“There are no limitations to spectators and capacity,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said during Wednesday's SCHSL executive committee meeting. “We are wide open unless the venue tells us we have to reduce it.”
The state finals will return to USC Aiken on March 3-5.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
