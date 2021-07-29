SCISA football teams start practice

FLORENCE, S.C. — SCISA teams in the Pee Dee began football practice Thursday morning. The King’s Academy practiced as early in the morning as it could — as at midnight.

“We’re excited,” TKA coach Keith Rogers said. “There’s nothing like coming out for Midnight Madness. It’s been a tradition here for probably the past six or seven years. The kids enjoy it; we bring them in and they stay until about noon Saturday.”

As for most other teams, they started later that morning — or evening.

Florence Christian went through its first practice after daylight and concluded just before the hot and humid temperature really became apparent.

“As you can tell, it’s hot. It’s definitely football season,” FCS coach Neil Minton said.

After getting to have a scheduled, 10-game regular season last year amid the pandemic, that is once again the plan for the 2021 campaign.

“Hopefully, God will allow us to do everything normal — at least, what we would call normal — and keep everybody safe,” Minton said. “But we’re excited. We have a fun group of kids; they’ve worked hard this summer. So, we’re ready to get learning.”