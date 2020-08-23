SCISA sports can have fans

FLORENCE, S.C. — SCISA football games, as well as its other sports, can have fans.
The South Carolina Independent School Association applied for and got an exemption from the state Department of Commerce from Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that normally would have kept games’ attendance to fewer than half of a stadium’s capacity or 250 overall fans — whichever was smaller — at each game.
Although each of these games can now host more than 250 fans, thanks to the exemption, they still have to host a fewer number of fans than half the capacity of their venues.
On Friday, SCISA opens its football season. The King’s Academy hosts Thomas Sumter, and Dillon Christian hosts Florence Christian. Pee Dee Academy plays at Christian Academy, and Williamsburg Academy plays at Lee Academy.
Laurence Manning Academy’s game at Heathwood Hall, however, will only be played in front of players' parents.
TKA football coach Keith Rogers, also the Lions’ athletic director, was making plans Sunday that did not have anything to do with X’s and O’s.
“I’ve been working on protocol for game day for about an hour and a half, and I’m probably halfway where I want to be,” Rogers said. “After I finish it, I’ll look at it again tomorrow and see how it looks and then keep working on it so that fans can have a safe and fun environment.”
Making plans like that can be challenging for another reason.
“All of this can be in flux from one day to the next,” Rogers said.
Among the steps TKA is taking is blocking off every other line of bleachers. Families will be encouraged to bring lawn chairs and watch from the sides of the field.
Fans must wear masks from their cars until the time they find their seating spots and are distanced, then they can remove them. Masks go back on for trips like to the concession stand and restroom.
Rogers, who said hand sanitizers will be widely available, added that portable restrooms will be on the visiting team’s side, and there will be one-way entrances and exits for concessions. Also, the players’ box on sidelines is extended from one 25-yard line to the other, to now between the 20s to help improve social distancing.
Rogers is willing to do this to make sure football can happen.
“We’re excited,” Rogers said. “We’re excited for the players, and we’re excited for the fans. We have four steps: Respect others, hand-sanitize, wear a mask and social distance. If we can do those four things, that’ll keep our kids playing longer.”
Meanwhile, at Dillon Christian, football coach/athletic director Christian Wolfe is making plans for his Warriors’ Friday home football opener against Florence Christian. Obviously, preparations for this home opener could be stressful for reasons that have nothing to do with football.
“This is the first year I can remember where I wish I was playing on the road for our first game so that I could get an idea of what everyone else is doing,” Wolfe said with a laugh. “My next two games are away, so I’ve got time before our next home game to find what works and what doesn’t work. It will be like a trial-and-error type of deal, this first game.”
Wolfe, who guided Dillon Christian to Class A state crowns in 2016 and ’17, talked about efforts to remind people to follow social distance and mask protocols.
“Who’s going to be the mask police, the social-distance police? I can’t do it since I’m coaching football, and I don’t know if I’d want to do it anyway,” Wolfe said. “What am I going to tell somebody? ‘Listen, you gotta go!’ I wouldn’t do that. But (SCISA athletic director) Mike Fanning told me a week or so ago, all you can do is all you can do.
“Put signage up to remind fans of the protocols they come into the gates, have the PA announcer announce it multiple times,” he added. “Then, you leave it to the people and hope they do what’s best so we can keep having football and everything else.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!