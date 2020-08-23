SCISA sports can have fans

Making plans like that can be challenging for another reason.

“All of this can be in flux from one day to the next,” Rogers said.

Among the steps TKA is taking is blocking off every other line of bleachers. Families will be encouraged to bring lawn chairs and watch from the sides of the field.

Fans must wear masks from their cars until the time they find their seating spots and are distanced, then they can remove them. Masks go back on for trips like to the concession stand and restroom.

Rogers, who said hand sanitizers will be widely available, added that portable restrooms will be on the visiting team’s side, and there will be one-way entrances and exits for concessions. Also, the players’ box on sidelines is extended from one 25-yard line to the other, to now between the 20s to help improve social distancing.

Rogers is willing to do this to make sure football can happen.

“We’re excited,” Rogers said. “We’re excited for the players, and we’re excited for the fans. We have four steps: Respect others, hand-sanitize, wear a mask and social distance. If we can do those four things, that’ll keep our kids playing longer.”