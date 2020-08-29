SCOTT CHANCEY: Gray Bostick's quest greater than preserving NASCAR history

But when he had the energy, Bostick also found his fascination with Griffin Motors as motivation to tell the story to as many people as he could.

As one who has even written about Griffin Motors for the Morning News in freelance opportunities, Bostick relishes those moments.

“That’s my No. 1 goal, just to keep those guys in our memories,” Bostick said.

Those guys. They’re who our Southern 500 preview section is all about, among them being Bobby Griffin. Fonty Flock. Buck Baker and Paul Goldsmith.

They were part of a golden time in auto racing that included two Griffin Motors-sponsored Southern 500 winning cars — Oldsmobiles driven by Flock in 1952, and Baker the year after that.

And who better to tell the stories than Bostick? Marshall Griffin, whose uncle was Bobby Griffin (sales manager at Griffin Motors), met Bostick, and their bond tightened through their passion for knowing more about NASCAR history.

“I just love those historic cars,” Bostick said. “I got to know Marshall through a story I was doing on his father (Tommy, the dealership’s service manager) and Bobby. We became friends while trying to promote this era.”