SCOTT CHANCEY: Heart, faith keep Jerry Lee going

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence American Legion Post 1 baseball is back. For Jerry Lee, it couldn’t get here fast enough to watch the team so near and dear to his heart.
Will he be there for Friday’s home opener? Count on it.
At 87 years old, and a three-time cancer survivor, Lee isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
The only thing that HAS slowed down – as in, DRAMTICALLY slowed down – are those three ping-pong-sized tumors (stage 3 lymphoma) that are in his stomach.
One had been there since 2015, and the other two showed up in 2017.
It’s the third cancer occurrence in his life, and Lee didn’t feel like going through the chemo experience like he did in the early 1970s to treat another Stage 3 occurrence in the same area.
“Even though they said there were pills, and (side effects) might not be as bad, I still didn’t want to do it,” Lee recalled. “So, we agreed to do nothing. We would just watch it.”
So, on four-month intervals, Lee would return to the doctor’s office to monitor the progress of the tumor(s).
“They just grew so slow,” Lee said. “I’ve always believed, and was brought up in a Christian home. I don’t think anyone but one person could have caused that.”
Four-month intervals were lengthened to six months.
And six months to 12, which is the case now.
Living by hope, leaning on his faith, Lee presses ahead and continues to follow the same passion that made him a Rainwater Award winner in 1952 (given from 1947 to 1975), and a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame.
And he was surely instrumental in another ceremony, handed out in the spirit of that Rainwater Award since 2001: The Florence One Schools male and female athletes of the year. And in 2009, Lee himself was honored with the Jerry Lee Gotta Have Heart Award, given to an athlete who has thrived through adversity (this year’s winner was South Florence softball star Gracelyn Flowers).
How did that award originate? One can thank former F1S Superintendent Larry Jackson, and the passages from legendary sports writer Grantland Rice:
"For when the One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, he writes not that you Won or Lost -- but How you played the game."
Lee has obviously played this game of life in the most admirable role. He’s a Pee Dee sports legend. But in the modest way he approaches life, one would never know it.
That’s because he insists the grace of God keeps him going.