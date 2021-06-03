SCOTT CHANCEY: Heart, faith keep Jerry Lee going

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence American Legion Post 1 baseball is back. For Jerry Lee, it couldn’t get here fast enough to watch the team so near and dear to his heart.

Will he be there for Friday’s home opener? Count on it.

At 87 years old, and a three-time cancer survivor, Lee isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The only thing that HAS slowed down – as in, DRAMTICALLY slowed down – are those three ping-pong-sized tumors (stage 3 lymphoma) that are in his stomach.

One had been there since 2015, and the other two showed up in 2017.

It’s the third cancer occurrence in his life, and Lee didn’t feel like going through the chemo experience like he did in the early 1970s to treat another Stage 3 occurrence in the same area.

“Even though they said there were pills, and (side effects) might not be as bad, I still didn’t want to do it,” Lee recalled. “So, we agreed to do nothing. We would just watch it.”

So, on four-month intervals, Lee would return to the doctor’s office to monitor the progress of the tumor(s).