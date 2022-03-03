SCOTT CHANCEY: Lake City's Andre McFadden-Pressley finds the will to win state wrestling championship through mother's memory

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Andre McFadden-Pressley saw the mat, then a photo of his mother’s smile on a blanket his father flashed from the stands.
The memories, all of a sudden, were strikingly there: Joyful reminders of trips like those to the beach, and even South of the Border.
But also, the crushing reality she’s gone.
The Lake City sophomore’s mother, Adrian, fought, and fought. And then, fought even harder before cancer took her final breath last fall, one day before the Panthers’ first football game.
On Saturday, before the sophomore was to wrestle for the Class 3A, 285-pound state championship, McFadden-Pressley kept looking at that blanket's photos of mother and son during happier times.
So sweet, yet bittersweet.
“They’re memories I’ll never get again,” McFadden-Pressley said. “But, they’re memories I’ll never forget. They’re memories I’m thankful I got to experience.”
McFadden-Pressley also learned from his mother the lesson that had gotten him to that stage of the state tournament: Fight until you can fight no more.
McFadden-Pressley was 13 when Adrian learned she had colon cancer. Few people saw her fight as hard and often as he did.
“It’s something you fight through,” McFadden-Pressley said. “Although cancer won in the end, my mom gave it a fight. We can’t be disappointed in that. She tried so hard.”
Inspired and also needing something else to occasionally focus on, McFadden-Pressley tried even harder in athletics. Already an accomplished wrestler after finishing second in last year’s state meet, and twice placing third in the state in middle school, he put his energy and might into being a better football player. So much so, he was named all-state last fall at defensive tackle.
But first, he had to will himself through the grief of his mother’s death. He played in the Panthers’ season opener that next night.
“On the day he found out his mom passed, all he wanted to do was go work out. He wanted to work his emotions out in the weight room. He showed very little emotion, and we were kind of worried about that,” said Matt Apicella, Lake City athletic director. “He internalized a lot of it and focused on the task at hand. We all consider him family. His father (Lorenzo) is an assistant for our football and wrestling teams, so we tried to take care of him as much as possible."
McFadden-Pressley’s sister then gave him the blanket with the photos on it.
“She found it online, where she could put images on it,” he said. “When I came home, she gave it to me. I love that blanket.”
Before Lorenzo started his drive Saturday to Anderson, he made sure the blanket was along for the ride.
“It was to let him know his mother was watching,” Lorenzo said. “During football season, he had a very hard time because he was upset his mother was not here to watch him play so well. But I told him she IS watching him. I told him God doesn’t put him through this for nothing. It’s a test of faith.
“You hate for it to be this type of test, but it’s a test to keep faith in the Lord and keep working hard,” he added. “I told him something special was in the future for him. And that’s the faith he has in working so hard. He understands that.”
Lorenzo pointed to that blanket when Adrian looked his way. It was Panther coach Kevin Graham’s idea to hang it across a rail.
“I think that was the extra motivation after the match-opening whistle blew," Lorenzo said.
The whistle blew again, 45 seconds later when Andre pinned his opponent to win the state championship.
“He worked hard and deserved it,” Graham said. “After losing in the final last year, he said he was going to come back and get it this year. And, he did.”
The moment was as emotional as it was triumphant.
“I could remember past matches I wrestled in, and I could hear mom yelling, ‘Go get ’em, Andre! You’ve got it!,’” he recalled. “I’m thankful for those memories in my head.”
Donning the first-place medal, Andre then held his blanket to the camera -- with that favorite photo of his mother smiling.
He knew she was watching -- that this was more sweet than bittersweet.
“I just prayed to my mother, ‘I love you,’” he said. “I just want to see that smile again. That’s it.”