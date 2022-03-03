SCOTT CHANCEY: Lake City's Andre McFadden-Pressley finds the will to win state wrestling championship through mother's memory

“She found it online, where she could put images on it,” he said. “When I came home, she gave it to me. I love that blanket.”

Before Lorenzo started his drive Saturday to Anderson, he made sure the blanket was along for the ride.

“It was to let him know his mother was watching,” Lorenzo said. “During football season, he had a very hard time because he was upset his mother was not here to watch him play so well. But I told him she IS watching him. I told him God doesn’t put him through this for nothing. It’s a test of faith.

“You hate for it to be this type of test, but it’s a test to keep faith in the Lord and keep working hard,” he added. “I told him something special was in the future for him. And that’s the faith he has in working so hard. He understands that.”

Lorenzo pointed to that blanket when Adrian looked his way. It was Panther coach Kevin Graham’s idea to hang it across a rail.

“I think that was the extra motivation after the match-opening whistle blew," Lorenzo said.

The whistle blew again, 45 seconds later when Andre pinned his opponent to win the state championship.