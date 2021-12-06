SCOTT CHANCEY: Livingston Bridger's tough mentality will pull him through

FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.
“No matter how the ball is set up, put it through the up rights,” South Florence J.V. place-kicker Livingston Bridger tweeted during the early part of this past season.
The ball could be tilted one way or the other. It could be wobbling because of a bad snap. Sometimes, the ball even goes through or over the holder’s hands, and the kicker has to help chase it down.
No matter the challenge, the goal is the same: To make it work. Bridger, from his Sept. 3 tweet, shows he knows the meaning of that.
That’s true in football. That can also be true in life.
A lot of football players see wrestling as a way to become better on the field. When Florence One Schools started wrestling for this season, Bridger joined the Bruin wrestling squad. But on the first night of competition, he suffered a severe neck injury (broken C5, fractured C6). After surgery, he had some arm movement (and some finger movement), but still no leg movement.
Yet Bridger, a sophomore, pushes every day with the same resolve he had while making that Sept. 3 tweet.
“As of yesterday, they had taken the feeding tube out and oxygen tube out, which is a pretty positive sign for him,” South athletic director Cody Slaughter said. “He’s making good progress. It’s just kind of going to be a long road for him.”
Since then, school families from all over the area have kept Bridger in their prayers.
"It’s been hard on everyone. It’s been hard on his teammates, the kid who wrestled against him. It was just unfortunate,” Slaughter said. “We hope to move forward and dedicate our seasons to him. And hopefully, one day, he’ll be back here doing things with us.”
On Friday, Slaughter and South wrestling coach Marquise Camp drove to see Bridger at MUSC in Charleston.
“He’s very positive, very upbeat, very hopeful that his situation will improve,” Slaughter said.
And, indeed, Bridger has.
According to a Facebook page, “Prayers for Livingston #bridgerstgrong,” Leslie Moore posted, “This kid has so much heart and strength within himself, he will not quit. His positive attitude is still there, and he knows the journey ahead of him.”
Bridger is now out of the intensive care unit, and he can go without the neck brace for small amounts of time.
Next, Bridger will continue his rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center, in Atlanta.
The testimony through Bridger’s friends on his Facebook page tells of the determination he has always had.