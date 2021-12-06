SCOTT CHANCEY: Livingston Bridger's tough mentality will pull him through

FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.

“No matter how the ball is set up, put it through the up rights,” South Florence J.V. place-kicker Livingston Bridger tweeted during the early part of this past season.

The ball could be tilted one way or the other. It could be wobbling because of a bad snap. Sometimes, the ball even goes through or over the holder’s hands, and the kicker has to help chase it down.

No matter the challenge, the goal is the same: To make it work. Bridger, from his Sept. 3 tweet, shows he knows the meaning of that.

That’s true in football. That can also be true in life.

A lot of football players see wrestling as a way to become better on the field. When Florence One Schools started wrestling for this season, Bridger joined the Bruin wrestling squad. But on the first night of competition, he suffered a severe neck injury (broken C5, fractured C6). After surgery, he had some arm movement (and some finger movement), but still no leg movement.

Yet Bridger, a sophomore, pushes every day with the same resolve he had while making that Sept. 3 tweet.