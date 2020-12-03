SCOTT CHANCEY: SCHSL still has chance to finish football season, a win in itself

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina High School League started its high school football season, and will get to finish it.
That’s a feat in itself, considering how uncertain that chance was in the summer.
Remember those workouts where players couldn’t even pass or hand a ball to each other? Or, remember when the idea was tossed about to switch fall and spring sports seasons this school year?
The SCHSL is expected to crown state football champs in four of its five classifications this weekend.
Why not all five? The Class 2A state final between Marion and Abbeville was postponed until Dec. 18 because of a COVID-19 issue related to the Swamp Foxes’ program.
If there had been a pandemic-related issue with either team in the earlier playoff rounds, it would have had to forfeit its game and end its season. Considering teams facing that circumstance in earlier rounds had to do just that, this rule is not fair to those that had to forfeit.
But not many things in 2020 have been fair. The SCHSL’s playoff rules for this season at least kept the playoff schedule intact. But now that one game is left, a little leeway can be achieved to try to crown a state champ in 2A.
But what if a team has a COVID issue at the time of the Dec. 18 makeup game? It remains to be seen if forfeit rules go into effect then.
Sports, as well as many other things in this time, have had to roll with the punches and find a way to keep moving forward.
Yes, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Yes, social distance.
Be safe, but — most important — keep living your life the best way you can amid all this.
That's what teams throughout this state have been determined to do.
The state swim meet in North Charleston was held without fans. And the state tennis finals (in Florence) and volleyball finals had limited fans. The state cross-country and golf meets had fans, and the same limited-fans criteria have gone with football.
On Dec. 19, the Florence Center will host the SCHSL state cheer finals (criteria for fans still being discussed). And it’s possible that Florence will even get to host the SCHSL state basketball championships next spring.
Hopefully, we’ll be able to finish the basketball season and get to that point. Between now and the end of spring, West Florence and South Florence high schools hope to hold their homecoming ceremonies after electing not to conduct them during football season because of the pandemic.
Just keep pushing ahead. We’ve gotten this far.
