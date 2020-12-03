SCOTT CHANCEY: SCHSL still has chance to finish football season, a win in itself

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina High School League started its high school football season, and will get to finish it.

That’s a feat in itself, considering how uncertain that chance was in the summer.

Remember those workouts where players couldn’t even pass or hand a ball to each other? Or, remember when the idea was tossed about to switch fall and spring sports seasons this school year?

The SCHSL is expected to crown state football champs in four of its five classifications this weekend.

Why not all five? The Class 2A state final between Marion and Abbeville was postponed until Dec. 18 because of a COVID-19 issue related to the Swamp Foxes’ program.

If there had been a pandemic-related issue with either team in the earlier playoff rounds, it would have had to forfeit its game and end its season. Considering teams facing that circumstance in earlier rounds had to do just that, this rule is not fair to those that had to forfeit.

But not many things in 2020 have been fair. The SCHSL’s playoff rules for this season at least kept the playoff schedule intact. But now that one game is left, a little leeway can be achieved to try to crown a state champ in 2A.