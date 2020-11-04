SCOTT CHANCEY: T.J. Spurliing's memory lives on in game of tennis

FLORENCE, S.C. — Watching tennis players grow into even better players was what Charles Nelson thrived on during his 35-year career as West Florence’s boys’ tennis coach.
Nelso, a former national high school tennis coach of the year, won four state championships and 24 region championships.
Each and every year, Nelson would be excited about which player would show the most dramatic improvement from the year before.
In January 1996, he expected that player to be junior T.J. Spurling. Spurling had played doubles the year before, but he was bound and determined to be among the Knights’ top five players his junior and senior years.
It wasn’t long before practice began when Spurling made one of his many trips to the Country Club of South Carolina so he could stay on top of his game.
This was his year, and Nelson knew it.
“T.J. was practicing every chance he had,” Nelson said. “He really wanted this.”
But on this trip to go practice, Spurling was killed in an automobile accident at age 16.
It hit Nelson hard. It devastated him.
“It was the first time I had a player close to me die,” Nelson recalled. “I had students who died. But I had known T.J. for three years. His dad (Timothy) was one of my doctors, and I know his family. It was just tragic. I think of our tennis team every year as a family, and this was like losing a member of your family.”
The next day at school was overwhelmed at grief, with some students not finding out until after they stepped foot on campus.
“1996, if I had to pick a week in my life that’s probably the most tragic, it was right there in that January time,” said Nelson.
At first, a simple memorial was planned for Spurling, something as a testament to Spurling’s love of the game that could benefit Knight players for generations to come.
“We thought we’d maybe get a couple hundred dollars for a memorial,” Nelson recalled.
But then, the dollars kept pouring in — by the hundreds.
“We were getting money from New York, Florida. You wouldn’t believe the number of friends Dr. Spurling has,” Nelson said.
To the right of the Knights’ tennis courts, one can see the fruition from that outpouring of grief, tribute and support to the Spurling family: The T.J. Spurling Memorial Clubhouse.
Also, since 1996, a tennis tournament in Spurling’s memory started at the very club, CCSC, where he worked so hard to get better.
These days, the T.J. Spurling Junior Hardcourt Tennis Classic Presented By Raines Hospitality SC (a USTA tournament) is at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, with this year’s event Friday through Sunday. Not only does it feature singles and doubles for boys and girls, but also the T.J. Spurling Adult Clay Classic, featuring doubles in the following formats: Father-son, father-daughter, mother-son, and mother-daughter.
It’s a weekend to celebrate the memory of a player who embraced tennis, and his friends and family who made sure his passion for the sport would carry on for generations to come.
Just as Nelson said, it’s like a family.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!