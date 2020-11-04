SCOTT CHANCEY: T.J. Spurling's memory lives on in game of tennis

FLORENCE, S.C. — Watching tennis players grow into even better players was what Charles Nelson thrived on during his 35-year career as West Florence’s boys’ tennis coach.

Nelso, a former national high school tennis coach of the year, won four state championships and 24 region championships.

Each and every year, Nelson would be excited about which player would show the most dramatic improvement from the year before.

In January 1996, he expected that player to be junior T.J. Spurling. Spurling had played doubles the year before, but he was bound and determined to be among the Knights’ top five players his junior and senior years.

It wasn’t long before practice began when Spurling made one of his many trips to the Country Club of South Carolina so he could stay on top of his game.

This was his year, and Nelson knew it.

“T.J. was practicing every chance he had,” Nelson said. “He really wanted this.”

But on this trip to go practice, Spurling was killed in an automobile accident at age 16.

It hit Nelson hard. It devastated him.