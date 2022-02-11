SCOTT CHANCEY: Timmonsville's Tykeis Hicks an inspiration for us all

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tykeis Hicks jogged onto the court with his Timmonsville teammates for pregame warmups.

Just like his teammates, he practiced layups. Just like his teammates, he joined in the huddle.

An autistic teenager who was born 23 weeks premature, Hicks had always been shy and has found it difficult to make friends.

Not anymore. Not when he’s on a team and making plays like everybody else.

Hicks is averaging six points per game and has made 13 of 26 3-pointers. During the Whirlwinds’ 56-42 loss Wednesday to Hannah-Pamplico, he entered late in the game and set himself up in his favorite corner, from the left side.

“He sets up in the corner and we try to get him some good, wide-open looks,” Timmonsville coach Carlton Graham said. “The other teams do a good job of appreciating Tykeis on the court, allowing him to get those shots up.”

Sure enough, the Whirlwinds got the ball to a wide-open Hicks, and he sank the 3-pointer on his first try.