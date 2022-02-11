SCOTT CHANCEY: Timmonsville's Tykeis Hicks an inspiration for us all

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tykeis Hicks jogged onto the court with his Timmonsville teammates for pregame warmups.
Just like his teammates, he practiced layups. Just like his teammates, he joined in the huddle.
An autistic teenager who was born 23 weeks premature, Hicks had always been shy and has found it difficult to make friends.
Not anymore. Not when he’s on a team and making plays like everybody else.
Hicks is averaging six points per game and has made 13 of 26 3-pointers. During the Whirlwinds’ 56-42 loss Wednesday to Hannah-Pamplico, he entered late in the game and set himself up in his favorite corner, from the left side.
“He sets up in the corner and we try to get him some good, wide-open looks,” Timmonsville coach Carlton Graham said. “The other teams do a good job of appreciating Tykeis on the court, allowing him to get those shots up.”
Sure enough, the Whirlwinds got the ball to a wide-open Hicks, and he sank the 3-pointer on his first try.
“I don’t know the last time he missed,” Graham said. “He’s been on fire lately. Even when he misses, he gets to the lane and gets a chance to make a layup. Then, if he gets another chance to make a 3 after missing the first, he usually knocks down that second one.”
Hicks, who turns 18 Feb. 25, is more than happy to do it.
“It feels really good making that 3 in front of all those people,” Hicks said. “It’s good for me and my teammates because everybody, the fans, wanted me to take a shot, and I did it for them.”
And, his teammates are more than happy to watch it.
“I expected him to make it,” teammate Jamisen Wilds said. “He makes them in practice all the time.”
Hicks is in his second year on the Whirlwind varsity boys’ basketball team. He also played two seasons on the football team at receiver/defensive back.
His mother, Brittany Sowell, hoped sports would help Hicks’ social life.
“Ever since he was probably a year old, he had been infatuated with sports,” Sowell said.
But basketball is Tykeis’ favorite. Sure, he likes to argue with friends about who’s the best NBA player.
“I know he likes LeBron James, the last time I checked,” Sowell said, laughing.
Whether it’s talking about his latest favorite player, or his team’s latest game, sports gave Tykeis something to talk about with his friends.
“It has helped him open up a lot,” Sowell said. “He’s not as quiet as he used to be. This lets him let people around him get to know him. With sports, he can open up and show everybody who he really is.”
That was the case while he was on the bench with teammates during Wednesday’s game. During the first half, with the score tied at 18, Hicks clapped and chanted, “Defense,” with his teammates.”
“He’s a team player; he’ll support you, no matter what,” Wilds said.
It’s a win-win situation.
“It’s excitement and memories for him, his family and the fans,” Graham said. “He works at basketball so hard. No matter how long he gets to play in a game, he does whatever you ask him to do on the court.”
While Hicks continues to learn basketball, his teammates learn more about him.
“He teaches to not let anybody tell you want you can’t do,” teammate Xavier Brown said. “Continue to go after your dreams, no matter what people say.”
Next up for Timmonsville is the state tournament. And, Hicks hopes to play as long as he can on a court where he’s not known as someone who has autism.
He’s a teammate, a friend.