SCOTT CHANCEY: Wilson Tigers' devotion to injured player brought team together

It even fostered a bond amongst Tigers that tightened throughout the season.

"We competed for him. It meant everything for us to do that," teammate Zandae Butler said. "We had a purpose. We felt like we had a purpose. He wished he was on the court; we wished he was on the court. And, we played for him."

Brown agreed.

"It brought us closer together, as a brotherhood," he said.

Wilson certainly played like it Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, where they won the SCHSL's Class 4A state championship with a 52-43 win over A.C. Flora.

"That meant everything," Powell said. "We told (Boston) what we were going to do, We were going to win a state championship for him. And we kept our end of the deal. I can't think of a better way to end the season."

After all, on a championship team, everybody is a champion.

"We won state championship rings for each other," Brown said.

A month from today, doctors will clear Boston to practice again.