SCOTT CHANCEY: Wilson Tigers' devotion to injured player brought team together
top story
Commentary

  • 0
IMG_1430.jpg

Wilson sophomore Bryan Boston dislocated his ankle before the season began and didn't play a game. He was projected to be the Tigers' starting guard.

 Scott Chancey

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. -- Introducing the Wilson Tigers' warm-ups.

Meet No. 0, Boston. Next, meet No. 0, Boston.

It goes on, and on, from the first player to the last, with "Boston" and "0" on the backs of their pregame shirts.

After projected starting point guard, Bryan Boston, was told he had to miss this season because of a dislocated ankle from practice, coach Carlos Powell's Tigers wanted to make sure Boston's presence didn't fall by the wayside.

"When Bryan went down, it was a scary sight," teammate Jevon Brown said. "He's our brother, and we didn't want to see him down."

The idea of pregame shirts to keep Boston connected to the team soon followed.

"I was mad at first after getting injured," Boston said. "But I'm a sophomore. I've got two more years. After I saw what my teammates did with the pregame shirts, I just loved it."

Powell thought the pregame T-shirts were a good idea.

"Bryan is just a kid; he's the little brother on the team," Powell said. "He's the youngest guy on our team. And after he went down for the season with the injury, we were trying to give him hope. Basketball is everything to him."

It even fostered a bond amongst Tigers that tightened throughout the season.

"We competed for him. It meant everything for us to do that," teammate Zandae Butler said. "We had a purpose. We felt like we had a purpose. He wished he was on the court; we wished he was on the court. And, we played for him."

Brown agreed.

"It brought us closer together, as a brotherhood," he said.

Wilson certainly played like it Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, where they won the SCHSL's Class 4A state championship with a 52-43 win over A.C. Flora.

"That meant everything," Powell said. "We told (Boston) what we were going to do, We were going to win a state championship for him. And we kept our end of the deal. I can't think of a better way to end the season."

After all, on a championship team, everybody is a champion.

"We won state championship rings for each other," Brown said.

A month from today, doctors will clear Boston to practice again.

The future is bright because there's not a senior on this year's Wilson squad. Now, Boston can't wait to join in on the games again.

He's got time. More importantly, he has his teammates.

SCOTT CHANCEY
Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
High School

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.

