Scott's 3-pointer sparks Darlington boys past Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- TreQuan Scott's 3-pointer sparked a 16-2 Darlington run and set the stage for the Falcons' 44-32 win at Wilson on Friday night.

The game was at tied at 24 before that.

After back-to-back baskets by the Tigers' Josh Green capped a Wilson comeback to tie it at 24 late in the third quarter, the Falcons found Scott at the right perimeter for what amounted to the game's biggest basket. Wilson turned the ball over on its ensuing possession, leading to a Davion Bowens free throw to make it 28-24 going into the final quarter.

A Deuce Hudson layup, followed by a Bowens tip-in gave the Falcons a 32-24 lead with 6:30 left in the game, and a Hudson layup off another Tiger turnover gave Darlington a 34-24 advantage. Hudson finished with 13 points, followed by Scott with 10.

A Zandae Butler layup with 4:32 left accounted for Wilson's first points of the fourth quarter.

By then, the Falcons (6-3) had momentum and kept it, as their lead grew as large as 14 on a couple of occasions in the second half. It was a flurry of points that counted a furious charge that Wilson made to get back into the contest in the third quarter.