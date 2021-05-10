Scotty Keefe stepping down as Florence Christian A.D., baseball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Scotty Keefe is stepping down as athletic director and baseball coach at the end of this school year at Florence Christian.
Josh Guthrie will take over the Eagles' baseball program, and the search for an athletic director is ongoing.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
