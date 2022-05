FLORENCE, S.C. -- The SCSU Harry Carson Invitational is June 20 at Traces Golf Course.

Carson will in attendance, as well as fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Donnie Shell.

Registration ($100 per player) for the 4-person scramble begins at 9:30 a.m., and tee-off at 11 a.m.

Pre-registration can be done by calling Ronald Friday (rdougfriday@yahoo.com) at (803) 210-6103 or Wes Clark at 843-260-8314 (cl72@att.net).