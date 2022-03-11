SCYWA state tournament Saturday and Sunday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Youth Wrestling Association’s state tournament is Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Center, featuring athletes through the high school level. Competition starts 9 a.m. both days, and tickets each day are $10 (parking is free).

Among those competing are Hartsville’s three-time SCHSL state champion Logan Berger (Class 4A wrestler of the year) and Jackson Chavis, the first freshman Red Fox state champion. Chavis was not initially awarded a state championship because of a scoring gaffe. After Hartsville appealed to the South Carolina High School League, it ruled in Chavis’ favor more than a week after the state final.

Paul Beard, the Florence Center’s general manager, said Florence is the perfect city to host the SCYWA state tourney.

“When (SCYWA) president Mica Hendricks and I talked about potentially bringing the state tournament to Florence, it was like the perfect storm,” Beard said. “I had another event that had been booked for this weekend, but it fell through. So, this practically worked out beautifully, and Mica and I worked out a deal that was financially feasible for their folks.

“They will bring a lot of families into town, into hotels and restaurants, and also stores to shop,” he added. “We’ve found a way to host events, even with COVID, for basketball, gymnastics and cheerleading. So, let’s now do wrestling.”

That’s fine with Hendricks.

“Florence has great proximity to the interstate, which makes it convenient to every other part of the state,” Hendricks said. “Also, Florence is a beautiful area. It has a great size, and there are hotels around it. Our wrestlers will enjoy competing here.”

