 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Sports

SCYWA state tournament Saturday and Sunday at Florence Center

  • 0
Logan-Champ-223x300.jpg

Logan Berger won three SCHSL state championships during his time as a Hartsville wrestler.

 HARTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Youth Wrestling Association’s state tournament is Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Center, featuring athletes through the high school level. Competition starts 9 a.m. both days, and tickets each day are $10 (parking is free).

Among those competing are Hartsville’s three-time SCHSL state champion Logan Berger (Class 4A wrestler of the year) and Jackson Chavis, the first freshman Red Fox state champion. Chavis was not initially awarded a state championship because of a scoring gaffe. After Hartsville appealed to the South Carolina High School League, it ruled in Chavis’ favor more than a week after the state final.

Paul Beard, the Florence Center’s general manager, said Florence is the perfect city to host the SCYWA state tourney.

“When (SCYWA) president Mica Hendricks and I talked about potentially bringing the state tournament to Florence, it was like the perfect storm,” Beard said. “I had another event that had been booked for this weekend, but it fell through. So, this practically worked out beautifully, and Mica and I worked out a deal that was financially feasible for their folks.

People are also reading…

“They will bring a lot of families into town, into hotels and restaurants, and also stores to shop,” he added. “We’ve found a way to host events, even with COVID, for basketball, gymnastics and cheerleading. So, let’s now do wrestling.”

That’s fine with Hendricks.

“Florence has great proximity to the interstate, which makes it convenient to every other part of the state,” Hendricks said. “Also, Florence is a beautiful area. It has a great size, and there are hotels around it. Our wrestlers will enjoy competing here.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilson boys beat West Florence 63-50 to win lower-state championship

Wilson boys beat West Florence 63-50 to win lower-state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's a moment Wilson had worked for, one the Tigers had hoped for. It came true. Second-year coach Carlos Powell's team is the South Carolina High School League's Class 4A lower-state champion after Tuesday's 63-50 win over West Florence at the Florence Center.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert