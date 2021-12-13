 Skip to main content
Second-half surge gives Hartsville girls win over West Florence
Monday: Hartsville Girls 49, West Florence 42

West Florence vs. Hartsville girls basketball game

Olivia Martin (23) completes a fast break during the West Florence vs. Hartsville girls basketball game on December 13, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Back and forth they went, neither team distancing itself. But when Hartsville's Kindan Dawson sank a 3-pointer to give her team a 29-27 lead over West Florence late in Monday's third quarter, it gave the Red Foxes the lead for good.

At game's end, Hartsville was on the winning end of a 49-42 score on the Knights' home court.

Dawson, who finished with a game-high 18 points, was part of a 12-4 run for coach Justin Johnson's Red Foxes. Teammate Tatiana Fisher, who finished with 17, followed Dawson's 3-ponter with a three-point play of her own that gave Hartsville a 32-27 advantage going into the fourth period.

"I just think we finally buckled down on defense. We got some stops, and we got some transition stuff off of our stops," said Johnson, whose team improves to 2-5 overall and 1-1 Region 6-4A. "And that's what we need. We're going to have to use defense to be our offense. And when we do that, we can be a pretty darn good team."

After the Knights' Amaryn Harrison sank back-to-back baskets to bring West within 32-31, another Dawson 3-pointer kept the momentum on Hartsville's side to stay.

Johnson, meanwhile, directed his team to keep the pressure on West star, Zy'Breayziah Alexander, and rev its defensive pressure even more.

"We felt like in the first half, there were some 50-50 balls that we didn't go for enough," Johnson said. "We didn't dive on the floor, didn't scrap it up. But then, we finally got in and helped. (Alexander) is a great player for them. So, I think we did a great job bottling her up and making her give the ball up. Their third and fourth options were handling the ball, so we felt good about that."

West, which was led by Gabby Evans' 11 points, dropped to 3-2 and 1-1.

"I give credit to Hartsville for their effectiveness tonight," West coach Kedral Timmons said. "No excuses. They were just a better team tonight."

H;6;14;12;17--49

WF;9;9;9;15--42

HARTSVILLE (49)

Kindan Dawson18, Mitchell 2, Tatiana Fisher 17, Scott 2, Martin 4, Kind 6

WEST FLORENCE (42)

Gabby Evans 11, Mitchell 2, A. Mack 9, Harrison 8, Perry 2, T. Mack 2, Alexander 8.

RECORD: H 2-5 overall, 1-1 Region 6-4A; WF 3-2, 1-1.

