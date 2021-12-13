Second-half surge gives Hartsville girls win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Back and forth they went, neither team distancing itself. But when Hartsville's Kindan Dawson sank a 3-pointer to give her team a 29-27 lead over West Florence late in Monday's third quarter, it gave the Red Foxes the lead for good.

At game's end, Hartsville was on the winning end of a 49-42 score on the Knights' home court.

Dawson, who finished with a game-high 18 points, was part of a 12-4 run for coach Justin Johnson's Red Foxes. Teammate Tatiana Fisher, who finished with 17, followed Dawson's 3-ponter with a three-point play of her own that gave Hartsville a 32-27 advantage going into the fourth period.

"I just think we finally buckled down on defense. We got some stops, and we got some transition stuff off of our stops," said Johnson, whose team improves to 2-5 overall and 1-1 Region 6-4A. "And that's what we need. We're going to have to use defense to be our offense. And when we do that, we can be a pretty darn good team."

After the Knights' Amaryn Harrison sank back-to-back baskets to bring West within 32-31, another Dawson 3-pointer kept the momentum on Hartsville's side to stay.