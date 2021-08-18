Sellout or not, South Florence wants win in Bruin Stadium debut

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe hoped his team’s first game at the new Bruin Stadium would be a 5,000-seat sellout. At least for Friday’s 7 p.m. opener against Bluffton, the most people who can attend are 2,500.

“I’ve kind of always envisioned it when it first got announced we were going to build a new, on-campus stadium, that when we ran out there on a Friday night, it would be packed,” Marlowe said. “But I think that doesn’t matter. The experience and atmosphere can be impacted by that. But as far as the result on Friday night? No, I don’t think that will matter. I do hope that we will sell out the seats that we’re given.

“I really hope people come out,” he added. “It’s going to be a 7 p.m. kickoff; I hope we have to turn people away, that’s what I really hope for. Our kids have been working really hard since January – four, five, and six days a week at times. I think they deserve to get to play in front of as many people as possible for that environment to be as much of an advantage as it can be for us.”

Another Bruin advantage will be lining up behind center: Virginia commit, LaNorris Sellers, at quarterback. Sellers, the Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year, is healthy and ready to go.