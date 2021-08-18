Sellout or not, South Florence wants win in Bruin Stadium debut

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe hoped his team’s first game at the new Bruin Stadium would be a 5,000-seat sellout. At least for Friday’s 7 p.m. opener against Bluffton, the most people who can attend are 2,500.
“I’ve kind of always envisioned it when it first got announced we were going to build a new, on-campus stadium, that when we ran out there on a Friday night, it would be packed,” Marlowe said. “But I think that doesn’t matter. The experience and atmosphere can be impacted by that. But as far as the result on Friday night? No, I don’t think that will matter. I do hope that we will sell out the seats that we’re given.
“I really hope people come out,” he added. “It’s going to be a 7 p.m. kickoff; I hope we have to turn people away, that’s what I really hope for. Our kids have been working really hard since January – four, five, and six days a week at times. I think they deserve to get to play in front of as many people as possible for that environment to be as much of an advantage as it can be for us.”
Another Bruin advantage will be lining up behind center: Virginia commit, LaNorris Sellers, at quarterback. Sellers, the Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year, is healthy and ready to go.
“Our offense looks good, we are progressing nicely,” said Marlowe, whose team practiced in Bruin Stadium for the first time Wednesday. “Our offensive line has started to play better, and that’s going to be important not just for LaNorris, but also for our other skill players. We just need to continue to be physical up front. LaNorris is fired up, and his brother (Jayden, a freshman) will probably start for us, so I’m excited to also see what he can do.”
The Bruins will host a Bobcat program that once had current South Florence athletic director Cody Slaughter as its A.D. Bluffton started 3-1 last year before losing all six of its region contests. But Bluffton returns 32 overall players from last year’s squad.
“Bluffton is a program that had some really good years in the past, and we’re excited to play those guys,” Marlowe said. “They’re a little bit different on offense; they run some speed-option type stuff, which is similar to what Hartsville does. So, they have the potential to make big plays happen. We’ve just got to do a good job of keeping the ball in front of us and playing assignment football.”
For South Florence, which finished last year with a 2-6 during his first season in 2020, Marlowe sees the main key as what he just alluded to: Stopping Bluffton’s offense.
“Our defense has to stop them,” Marlowe said. “Our defense has played really well in our two scrimmages, but I told the kids Monday scrimmages don’t mean a thing. Now is what matters; now is the time. And I’m excited to get to watch our defense play. They have to be ready. And on offense, we’ve to make sure we are controlling the ball.”